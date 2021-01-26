#EndorseThis: Trevor Noah Exposes The Hypocrisy Of Fox News
@nationalmemo
January 26 | 2021
Screenshot from 'The Daily Show with Trevor Noah' Twitter.
Unlike most Americans, the honchos at Fox News are unhappy. They've spent the first days of Joe Biden's presidency complaining -- a lot. While the right-wing media mammoth isn't handling Trump's exit well, they're devoting extra attention to the so-called "national left-wing media" and the "gushing" coverage of the Biden administration.
We can debate the coverage of Biden thus far, but what's not debatable is how eagerly Fox News licked Trump 's boots from day one.
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah noticed this blatant hypocrisy and wasn't afraid to call them on their bullshit. Watch and you will collapse in laughter watching this scorching "then" and "now" comparison.
FOX NEWS: The media is *fawning over* the president FOX NEWS THE LAST FOUR YEARS: https://t.co/vsuRAA4yMt— The Daily Show (@The Daily Show)1611666120.0
From Your Site Articles
- GOP's 'Politically Correct' Indignation Is Rank Hypocrisy - National ... ›
- Yet Another Outrageous National Security Leak — Courtesy Of Fox ... ›
- #EndorseThis: Supercut Video Rips Fox Hosts' Hypocrisy On ... ›
- #EndorseThis: Trevor Noah Mocks Epic Fox News Fail In Vegas ... ›
- #EndorseThis: Jordan Klepper Confronts MAGA Rioters At The ... ›
- Trump's Departure Drives Fox News Deeper Into Fever Swamps ... ›
- Fox News And Far-Right Competitors In Brutal Competition For ... ›
- Polls: Most Americans Agree Biden Won -- Unless They Watch Fox ... ›
Related Articles Around the Web
- Fox News Hypocrisy on 'Go Back to Where You Came From ... ›
- Fox News Hypocrisy On Protests Exposed In Damning 'Daily Show ... ›
- 11 words from John Oliver that expose Fox News' fundamental ... ›
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah YouTube channel ›
- How Fox News Is Adapting To The Biden Era : NPR ›
- How Fox News covered Biden winning the presidential election - CNN ›