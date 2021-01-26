The National Memo Logo

#EndorseThis: Trevor Noah Exposes The Hypocrisy Of Fox News

Lou Dobbs interviewing Donald Trump

Screenshot from 'The Daily Show with Trevor Noah' Twitter.

Unlike most Americans, the honchos at Fox News are unhappy. They've spent the first days of Joe Biden's presidency complaining -- a lot. While the right-wing media mammoth isn't handling Trump's exit well, they're devoting extra attention to the so-called "national left-wing media" and the "gushing" coverage of the Biden administration.

We can debate the coverage of Biden thus far, but what's not debatable is how eagerly Fox News licked Trump 's boots from day one.

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah noticed this blatant hypocrisy and wasn't afraid to call them on their bullshit. Watch and you will collapse in laughter watching this scorching "then" and "now" comparison.

