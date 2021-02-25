#EndorseThis: Would You Recognize Our 'Second Gentleman'? Almost Nobody Did
February 25 | 2021
Screenshot from Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Everyone should recognize Vice President Kamala Harris, the trailblazing first Black and Asian-American woman to hold that office. But what about her husband, attorney Doug Emhoff?
Jimmy Kimmel decied to find out, which resulted in a sardonically amusing segment on his late night show. Evidently the spouse of the most powerful woman in America could walk through the streets of Los Angeles and none of the super-hip Angelenos would recognize him. What they said while struggling to identify his photo was hysterical.
Just click and enjoy!
Can Anyone Identify VP Kamala Harris' Husband? www.youtube.com
From Your Site Articles
- #EndorseThis: Kimmel Shows How Trump And Pence May Spread ... ›
- #EndorseThis: Trump Makes Kimmel Cackle With His 'Perfect ... ›
- #EndorseThis: Kimmel Obliterates CPAC Convention In Merciless ... ›
Related Articles Around the Web
- Who is Doug Emhoff? Kamala Harris's husband and the second ... ›
- Poised To Be America's 1st Second Gentleman, Doug Emhoff ... ›
- Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, poised to break stereotypes ›
- 8 things to know about America's 1st second gentleman, Doug Emhoff ›
- Kamala Harris & Doug Emhoff Discuss How They Met on a Blind Date ›
- Doug Emhoff: The first 'second dude' in the White House - BBC News ›
- Kamala Harris' husband Douglas Emhoff steps into the spotlight ... ›
- Who is Kamala Harris' husband, Douglas Emhoff? - YouTube ›
- Jimmy Kimmel Live - YouTube ›