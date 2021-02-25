The National Memo Logo

#EndorseThis: Would You Recognize Our 'Second Gentleman'? Almost Nobody Did

Screenshot from Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Everyone should recognize Vice President Kamala Harris, the trailblazing first Black and Asian-American woman to hold that office. But what about her husband, attorney Doug Emhoff?

Jimmy Kimmel decied to find out, which resulted in a sardonically amusing segment on his late night show. Evidently the spouse of the most powerful woman in America could walk through the streets of Los Angeles and none of the super-hip Angelenos would recognize him. What they said while struggling to identify his photo was hysterical.

Just click and enjoy!

‘Millions Of Pages’: Manhattan DA Now Has Trump Tax Documents

Former president Donald Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump (left)

"President Trump's Trip Abroad" by The White House is marked with CC PDM 1.0

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office now has "millions of pages" of records and documents from former President Donald Trump, including his tax returns. New York prosecutors took possession on Monday, just hours after Trump's last-ditch effort at the U.S. Supreme Court failed, CNN reports. "New York District Attorney Cy Vance is investigating whether Trump and the Trump Organization engaged in tax fraud, insurance fraud and other schemes to defraud," according to CNN, "including potentially providing false information to financial institutions or banks about the value of certain buildings and assets." The documents span years, reportedly from January 2011 to August 2019, and include not only official records and returns, but emails and drafts of documents, which are vital to a fraud investigation in determining intent to commit a crime.

Keep reading... Show less
