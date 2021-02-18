The National Memo Logo

#EndorseThis: Trump Makes Kimmel Cackle With His 'Perfect' Limbaugh Eulogy

Jimmy Kimmel

Screenshot from Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Who will miss the late right-wing radio host Rush Limbaugh -- infamous for his bigoted attacks on minorities, women, and liberals? Judging by Donald Trump's self-centered eulogy of the man he gave a medal, apparently not even the former president.

Yesterday Trump went on Fox News to share remembrances of Limbaugh. But he immediately turned that nostalgic moment into an opportunity to talk about himself -- and to continue lying about the election.

For Jimmy Kimmel, this presented a perfect occasion to roast Trump on Jimmy Kimmel Live! -- where he reminded the Mar-a-Lago loser that there is "no I in eulogy."

Consider this bit of comedic genius our very own farewell to El Rushbo.

