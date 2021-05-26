The National Memo Logo

Top Trump Fundraiser Blasts Greene Over Holocaust Rants

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Photo from Marjorie Taylor Greene's Facebook

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

He retweets Donald Trump, Jr. He just posted an article from the right wing National Review titled, "The GOP Future is Bright." And he raised over a million dollars for Donald Trump's re-election.

Jeff Miller is a former Rick Perry staffer turned energy lobbyist turned corporate lobbyist with clients including Apple, Amazon, Dow Chemical, PhRMA, and the Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation.

He's also a board member of the Republican Jewish Coalition and a member of the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum Council.

And he's furious with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

Greene has been equating mask mandates and now "vaccine passports" with aspects of the Holocaust. Last week Greene said Speaker Pelosi's mask mandate was "exactly" like what happened in Nazi Germany, including putting Jews on trains and sending them to the gas chambers.

Tuesday morning she wrote: "Vaccinated employees get a vaccination logo just like the Nazi's forced Jewish people to wear a gold star," and added, "Vaccine passports & mask mandates create discrimination against unvaxxed people who trust their immune systems to a virus that is 99% survivable."

Her anti-semitic remarks and her coronavirus disinformation were too much for many, some of whom are blaming House GOP Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy for not seeking to expel her from Congress.

But Miller focused on Greene, slamming her in a tweet:

Here's how some are responding:

