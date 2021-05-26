Top Trump Fundraiser Blasts Greene Over Holocaust Rants

Reprinted with permission from Alternet
He retweets Donald Trump, Jr. He just posted an article from the right wing National Review titled, "The GOP Future is Bright." And he raised over a million dollars for Donald Trump's re-election.
Jeff Miller is a former Rick Perry staffer turned energy lobbyist turned corporate lobbyist with clients including Apple, Amazon, Dow Chemical, PhRMA, and the Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation.
He's also a board member of the Republican Jewish Coalition and a member of the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum Council.
And he's furious with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).
Greene has been equating mask mandates and now "vaccine passports" with aspects of the Holocaust. Last week Greene said Speaker Pelosi's mask mandate was "exactly" like what happened in Nazi Germany, including putting Jews on trains and sending them to the gas chambers.
Tuesday morning she wrote: "Vaccinated employees get a vaccination logo just like the Nazi's forced Jewish people to wear a gold star," and added, "Vaccine passports & mask mandates create discrimination against unvaxxed people who trust their immune systems to a virus that is 99% survivable."
Her anti-semitic remarks and her coronavirus disinformation were too much for many, some of whom are blaming House GOP Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy for not seeking to expel her from Congress.
But Miller focused on Greene, slamming her in a tweet:
WTF is wrong with you? I think you need to pay a visit to the US Holocaust Museum.I’d be happy to arrange.Then mayb… https://t.co/dcuy59WUuG— (((Jeff Miller))) (@(((Jeff Miller))))1621944182.0
Here's how some are responding:
Top Trump fundraiser doesn’t realize that THIS world - in which @RepMTG can get away with these verbal atrocities a… https://t.co/KeyoFeZbmn— Keith Olbermann (@Keith Olbermann)1621948067.0
@JohnJHarwood Miller didn't have a problem with Trump calling Mexicans "rapists." Calling out racism selectively, he's no hero.— RB (@RB)1621947527.0
This is actually significant. Miller was a top fundraiser for the Trump campaign https://t.co/gA4Esr6ETG— Lachlan Markay (@Lachlan Markay)1621945555.0
This is what your party is now, dude. https://t.co/i1UQk3gJze— (((Charles))) #GetVaxxed! 💉 (@(((Charles))) #GetVaxxed! 💉)1621947611.0
- Suddenly, House Republicans Are Upset By Greene's Anti-Semitic ... ›
- Jewish Groups Denounce Greene's 'Grotesque' Comment On The ... ›
- McConnell Condemns QAnon — Except When He Doesn't ... ›
- To McCarthy, QAnon Backers Prove House GOP Is 'Diverse ... ›
- Rep. Greene 'Pissing Off' Republicans, But They Won't Stop Her ... ›
- Destroying Conservatism Will Be Marjorie Taylor Greene's Only ... ›
- WATCH: Notorious Racist Praises Rep. Greene In Jan. 7 Interview ... ›
- CPAC Promoted Virulently Anti-Semitic Conspiracist As Featured ... ›
- QAnon's Rep. Greene Endorsed 9/11 And School Shooting ... ›
- Kevin McCarthy condemns Marjorie Taylor Greene's Holocaust ... ›
- POLITICO Playbook PM: What will McCarthy do about MTG's Nazi ... ›
- McCarthy condemns Marjorie Taylor Greene's comparison of Covid ... ›
- Hold Marjorie Taylor Greene Accountable For Anti-Semitic Rhetoric ... ›
- Greene to AOC: 'You're Responsible for Attacks on Jewish People' ›
- Marjorie Taylor-Greene's anti-Semitism is as American as apple pie ... ›
- House Republican leaders condemn GOP candidate who made ... ›
- Marjorie Taylor-Greene and the Right's Odd Anti-Semitism ›