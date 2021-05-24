Jewish Groups Denounce Greene’s ‘Grotesque’ Comment On The Holocaust

Reprinted with permission from Alternet
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is facing backlash for her latest blunder, where she likened House mask mandates to the Holocaust.
The Republican lawmaker appeared on Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN) host David Brody's podcast "The Water Cooler," where she pushed back against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-CA) request for Republican lawmakers to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination to stop wearing masks in the House chamber.
"You know, we can look back at a time in history where people were told to wear a gold star, and they were definitely treated like second-class citizens so much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany," said Greene, who has been warned in the past for failing to wear a mask.
She added, "And this is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about."
Shortly after Greene made her controversial remarks, she was faced with criticism and calls to issue a statement of apology. The American Jewish Congress took to Twitter to sound off with its concerns about the Georgia congresswoman's complaints.
"You can never compare health-related restrictions with yellow stars, gas chambers, and other Nazi atrocities. Such comparisons demean the Holocaust and contaminate American political speech," the American Jewish Congress tweeted in response to Greene's comments. "Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene must immediately retract and apologize."
More Twitter users sounded off with critical responses to Greene's statements echoing sentiments similar to the American Jewish Congress. One Twitter user wrote, "You want to see some full-blown bat-s--t anti-Semitism? Take a look at the GQP ringleader in Congress comparing House mask mandates to the Holocaust. #MarjorieTraitorGreene."
Others pushed back to correct Greene.
Greene's controversial remarks are the latest that can be added to her long history of racist, antisemitic, and Islamophobic comments made over the last several months. Since being elected, Greene has been widely ridiculed and criticized on numerous occasions for circulating falsehoods and making outlandish claims.
- After Chauvin Verdict, Greene Stokes Fear Of Black 'Terrorist Threat ... ›
- WATCH: Notorious Racist Praises Rep. Greene In Jan. 7 Interview ... ›
- Rep. Greene Thinks U.S. Territory Guam Gets Too Much 'Foreign ... ›
- QAnon's Rep. Greene Endorsed 9/11 And School Shooting ... ›
- Rep. Greene 'Pissing Off' Republicans, But They Won't Stop Her ... ›
- Greene Claims Capitol Riot Defendants Are 'Like Political Prisoners ... ›
- Destroying Conservatism Will Be Marjorie Taylor Greene's Only ... ›
- Astroturf Money: How Hawley And Greene Jacked Their Fundraising ... ›
- Rep. Jim McGovern Calls on Marjorie Taylor Greene to Resign After ... ›
- Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene roundly criticized for comparing House ... ›
- Marjorie Taylor Greene Likens Nancy Pelosi's Mask Mandate to the ... ›
- Marjorie Taylor Greene Condemned For 'Grotesque' Face Mask ... ›
- Peter Meijer, GOP lawmaker, condemns Marjorie Taylor Greene's ... ›
- 'Evil lunacy': GOP lawmakers slam Marjorie Taylor Greene's mask ... ›
- Marjorie Taylor Greene compares House mask mandates to the ... ›