‘Marjorie Is Wrong’: McCarthy Feebly Pushes Back Against Greene’s Ugly Rhetoric
Reprinted with permission from Alternet
House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Tuesday weighed in on Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), condemning the controversial lawmaker's recent remarks comparing the House mask mandate to the Holocaust.
The top-ranking Republican lawmaker took to Twitter with a statement about Greene. "Marjorie is wrong, and her intentional decision to compare the horrors of the Holocaust with wearing masks is appalling," he tweeted, adding, "Let me be clear: the House Republican Conference condemns this language."
McCarthy went on to directly address Greene's remarks and how troubling her comparison is given the "atrocity" of the Holocaust. The California lawmaker also urged Americans to "stand together to defeat anti-Semitism and any attempt to diminish the history of the Holocaust."
The Holocaust is the greatest atrocity committed in history. The fact that this needs to be stated today is deeply troubling.
"At a time when the Jewish people face increased violence and threats, anti-Semitism is on the rise in the Democrat Party and is completely ignored by Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
"Americans must stand together to defeat anti-Semitism and any attempt to diminish the history of the Holocaust.
McCarthy's statement has caught the attention of many Twitter users. While some are now calling for Greene's expulsion others are criticizing the lawmaker for taking so long to weigh in. One Twitter user said, "Kevin McCarthy needs to have Marjorie Taylor Greene expelled now. And needs to take the [Marjorie Taylor Greene] account down now!"
Another user tweeted, "Cool story, Kev. why did it take you three days to say something, and why hasn't Marge been expelled from Congress yet."
