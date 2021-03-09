The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Rep. Greene Thinks U.S. Territory Guam Gets Too Much ‘Foreign Aid’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and former president Donald Trump

Screenshot from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's Instagram (@realmarjoriegreene)

Reprinted with permission from American Independent

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) included the U.S. territory of Guam when listing foreign nations that she says are receiving American tax dollars.

Greene made the comments on February 27, the second day of the annual Conservative Political Action Conference, in Orlando, Florida, in one of the event's side sessions.

"We believe our hard-earned tax dollars should just go for America. Not for, what? China, Russia, the Middle East, Guam, whatever, wherever," said Greene.

Guam has been a part of the United States since 1899, ceded to the United States by Spain in accordance with the Treaty of Paris that ended the Spanish-American War in 1898.

People born in Guam are U.S. citizens. More than 160,000 Americans live in Guam, and 7,000 members of the American military are stationed at U.S. Naval Base Guam and Andersen Air Force Base on the island.

While citizens of Guam cannot vote in presidential elections, in 2020 Republicans in the territory caucused during the primaries and awarded 9 delegates to Donald Trump, helping him to secure the Republican presidential nomination.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
marjorie taylor greene

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Post-Insurrection Crackdown On Criminal Extremists Is Gathering Force

@DavidNeiwert

Post-Insurrection Crackdown On Violent Right-Wing Extremists Is Gathering Force

Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos

If there has been a silver lining in the January 6 insurrection, it would be this: Law enforcement officials finally appear to be taking far-right extremist criminal behavior seriously. That's become abundantly clear in the wave of arrests of multiple extremists in the weeks following, not all of whom are connected to the attack on the Capitol.

Keep reading... Show less
insurrection crackdown

Close
Copy link