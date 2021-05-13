Greene Aggressively Accosts AOC Outside Capitol, Raising Safety Concerns

Reprinted with permission from Alternet
Americans are voicing concern about Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene after the Georgia GOP congresswoman accosted New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez just outside Congress on Wednesday.
Green "aggressively confronted" Ocasio-Cortez, The Washington Post reports, "and falsely accused her of supporting 'terrorists,' leading the New York congresswoman's office to call on leadership to ensure that Congress remains 'a safe, civil place for all Members and staff.'"
What unfolded is reminiscent of Greene's disturbing stalking of David Hogg, when she trailed and ran after the young gun control activist shouting at him and even saying she carries a gun.
"Two Washington Post reporters witnessed Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) exit the House chamber late Wednesday afternoon ahead of Greene (R-GA), who shouted 'Hey Alexandria' twice in an effort to get her attention," the Post reports. "When Ocasio-Cortez did not stop walking, Greene picked up her pace and began shouting at her and asking why she supports antifa, a loosely knit group of far-left activists, and Black Lives Matter, falsely labeling them 'terrorist' groups. Greene also shouted that Ocasio-Cortez was failing to defend her 'radical socialist' beliefs by declining to publicly debate the freshman from Georgia."
Some on social media are warning that Greene poses a potential threat to the physical safety of members of Congress, while others blame Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy for not controlling his caucus and doing his job.
Journalist Victoria Brownworth reminds Americans that "Marjorie Taylor Greene ran for office on 'taking out' AOC and the Squad. She posed with a semi-automatic weapon pointed at a photo of AOC and them–all WOC. Greene is a threat to AOC and other WOC in the House. Kevin McCarthy must address this."
She adds:
This is multiple times that Marjorie Taylor Greene has threatened AOC. Multiple. Times.— Victoria Brownworth (@Victoria Brownworth) 1620882535.0
Here's how some are responding to Greene's actions:
Marjorie Taylor Greene doesn't realize how ridiculously stupid she sounds when she accuses Rep. Ocasio-Cortez of su… https://t.co/6EVH1V8Vmw— Amy Lynn ✡️🐝 (@Amy Lynn ✡️🐝) 1620903430.0
If anyone behaved like Marjorie Taylor Greene at your office, they wouldn't be at your office the very next day. BU… https://t.co/VATVx89aYq— Mr. Newberger (@Mr. Newberger) 1620902332.0
It feels like it’s only a matter of time before Marjorie Taylor-Greene assaults someone on the Hill and then, what,… https://t.co/pTnyaIT035— Charlotte Clymer 🏳️🌈 (@Charlotte Clymer 🏳️🌈) 1620902661.0
A reminder that Marjorie Taylor Greene is a QAnon conspiracist nut job! The GQP mainstreamed and emboldened this c… https://t.co/8zVNFWwoA8— Amy Siskind 🏳️🌈 (@Amy Siskind 🏳️🌈) 1620905507.0
QAnon Marjorie Taylor Greene aggressively confronting Rep. Ocasio-Cortez for supporting BLM and calling them terror… https://t.co/xQEpVPEQZS— 🖤🦋Rowan Moon🦋🖤 (@🖤🦋Rowan Moon🦋🖤) 1620902568.0
AOC ignored Marjorie Taylor Greene’s incessant Twitter pleas for a public ‘head to head’ Margorie is so desperate… https://t.co/mw3A4NFocH— Hana Perez🌊 (@Hana Perez🌊) 1620892307.0
Leave it to the GOP to be more outraged about Liz Cheney telling the truth about a presidential election than Marjo… https://t.co/k3pUdghSLL— Robert Reich (@Robert Reich) 1620847148.0
Marjorie Taylor Greene chased Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez yesterday like she was a school shooting victim outside… https://t.co/aCo4FeEzgA— Kyla In The Burgh 🏳️🌈🏴☠️ (@Kyla In The Burgh 🏳️🌈🏴☠️) 1620901388.0
Let me get this straight, the lady who called for the execution of Speaker Nancy Pelosi called @AOC a terrorist sympathizer?— David Weissman (@David Weissman) 1620909579.0
