New Video Emerges Of ‘Deeply Unwell’ Greene Harassing AOC And Staff
Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos
On Wednesday, two Washington Post reporters witnessed Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Karens) chasing and "aggressively confronting" Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, calling her a "terrorist sympathizer." It was another in a growing catalog of incidents of Greene harassing and bullying AOC.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has suggested the House Ethics Committee should open an investigation into Greene's actions as there is increasing evidence that Greene seems singularly obsessed with Ocasio-Cortez, repeatedly publicly challenging her to a debate over the Green New Deal, where she no doubt intends to bully rather than debate facts.
CNN reporters Em Steck and Andrew Kaczynski haveuncovered a since-deleted video showing the now congresswoman visiting the U.S. Capitol in 2019, before she was elected to Congress.
- Greene Aggressively Accosts AOC Outside Capitol, Raising Safety ... ›
- After Chauvin Verdict, Greene Stokes Fear Of Black 'Terrorist Threat ... ›
- Greene Pipes Up With 'Support Matt Gaetz' As Scandal Swamps ... ›
- Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene aggressively confronts Rep. Alexandria ... ›
- Ocasio-Cortez speaks about Marjorie Taylor Greene confrontation ... ›
- Report: Marjorie Taylor Greene Harasses AOC And Accuses Her Of ... ›
- AOC says Marjorie Taylor Greene is 'deeply unwell' after 2019 video ... ›
- Video shows Marjorie Taylor Greene harassing AOC in 2019 - Axios ›
- Pelosi denounces Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'verbal assault' on AOC ... ›
- Marjorie Taylor Greene, Extremely Normal Person, Is Literally ... ›
- See the since-deleted video of Greene harassing AOC's office ... ›