Danziger Draws

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons and one novel. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

Barr Resigns After Uttering The Truth About Trump's False 'Election Fraud' Claims

@nationalmemo

William Barr

Attorney General William Barr has resigned, according to a late afternoon report from CNN. In a letter to President Trump, he let the president know officially that he will step down within the coming week as the nation's chief law enforcement officer.

Barr's deputy Jeffrey A. Rosen will take over the department as acting attorney general unless and until Trump nominates a replacement for Barr.

