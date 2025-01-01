Nearly Half Of GOP Voters Support Concentration Camps For Migrant Workers
A pollster this week winced at his own survey's results when it comes to the policies President-elect Donald Trump's voters support when it comes to dealing with undocumented immigrants.
As Axios reports, a new poll from the Public Religion Research Institute shows that 46 percent of Republican voters support using the United States military to round up immigrants and put them into camps.
Robert P. Jones, president and founder of PRRI, told Axios that he felt uneasy about simply having to survey voters about their support for rounding up immigrants and putting them into military-run camps in the first place.
"There have been questions in the Trump era where I've thought...I can't believe that we need to know the answer to this question," said Jones.
At the same time, Jones expressed cautious optimism given that overall support for using the military to round up immigrants remains low for the time being.
"I guess the good news is that three-quarters of the country rejects this idea that we should be putting immigrants in the country illegally into internment camps guarded by the military," he said.
As Axios notes, Trump has sent signals that he is willing to use the military to remove and detain undocumented immigrants, and he also said during an interview with Time Magazine that he would support keeping them in camps of some kind.
During the 2024 election campaign, Trump also suggested he might use the military against his domestic political opponents, whom he described as "the enemy within."
