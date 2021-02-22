The National Memo Logo

Join The Eargo Revolution And Hear The World Better

Sponsored Post by Eargo

Are you or someone you love one of the 30-plus million Americans struggling with hearing loss? Is it hard to hear conversations in a crowded room? Do you find yourself constantly turning up the TV volume? Is the idea of bulky hearing aids intimidating? If so, we want to introduce you to a revolution in hearing aids: Eargo.

Unlike traditional hearing aids, Eargo is invisible, easy to fit, inexpensive, and comes with a lifetime of professional support. If you have ever gone through the process of getting hearing aids, you know how difficult that can be: multiple clinic visits and lengthy fittings that end with a pair of expensive hearing devices. And if you need support, then back to the clinic you must go.

Eargo's unique, patented design allows the device to sit completely inside the ear canal with a non-occlusive, open fit. This allows a high degree of comfort and invisibility for an FDA-regulated, Class 2 medical hearing device. Furthermore, Eargo hearing aids are rechargeable, which means no cumbersome battery replacements every few months.

All that means supreme and discreet comfort, so you can go about your daily tasks without thinking twice. You're the only one who will know that you're using a hearing device.

With Eargo, not only is there no need to visit a specialist clinic, but you're also not paying a middleman's markup. That makes the entry level Eargo hearing device almost 60 percent cheaper than traditional hearing aids. You can simply visit their website to request a fit-and-feel sample – and see for yourself how the device looks and feels in your ear. Then if you decide to purchase Eargo, you'll be assigned a dedicated Personal Hearing Professional, one of their full-time licensed hearing aid dispensers or audiologists. They will be there for you 24/7, to assist with tuning, troubleshooting, and more. You can speak with them via phone, video chat, or through Eargo's mobile app. And this professional support is free for life.

High frequency hearing loss is a natural part of aging, and Eargo strives to help its customers hear life to the fullest by addressing this completely natural phenomenon, just as eyeglasses help those who naturally experience vision degradation.

Plus, if you work for the U.S. Government, Eargo's top-quality devices are completely covered by most Federal Employee Health Benefits insurance plans. You can click here to see whether you're covered.

The decision to solve your hearing loss problem with Eargo is simple. So check out their revolutionary technology today, and take the first step on a path toward clearer sound and a better life. No one has to know you're wearing it -- although we hope you show it off and tell all your friends!

CPAC Promoted Virulently Anti-Semitic Conspiracist As Featured Speaker

Donald Trump, then president, speaking at Conservative Political Action Conference in 2017

"President of the United States Donald J. Trump at CPAC 2017 February 24th 2017 by Michael Vadon" by Michael Vadon is licensed under CC BY 2.0

Reprinted with permission from Media Matters

Research contributions by Alex Walker

Update (2/22/21): CPAC has cancelled Young Pharaoh's scheduled appearance following the publication of this article. Young Pharaoh's information has also been removed from CPAC's website. The theme of this year's gathering is "American Uncanceled."

Keep reading...
