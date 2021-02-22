Join The Eargo Revolution And Hear The World Better

<p>Leading Republican officials are set to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) this week along with a virulently anti-Semitic speaker named Young Pharaoh. </p><p>Young Pharaoh is an online commentator who has told followers that Judaism is a "complete lie" and "made up for political gain," said that Jewish people are "thieving fake Jews," tweeted that "all the censorship & pedophilia on social media is being done by Israeli Jews," and claimed that "all of these big tech [companies], media, & social media platforms are controlled by CCP & Israel through Jewish CEO & corrupt Democrats." Young Pharaoh has also attacked conservative commentator Ben Shapiro for being Jewish. He's additionally promoted the QAnon and Pizzagate conspiracy theories and <a href="https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/facts.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">falsely claimed</a> that coronavirus vaccines will "alter your DNA." </p><script id="3d14008d7e044c36b256c61ff82728bb">
</script><p>The American Conservative Union and ACU Chair Matt Schlapp <a href="https://www.conservative.org/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">run</a> CPAC, which is scheduled for February 25-28 in Orlando, Florida. On its website, CPAC <a href="https://cpac.conservative.org/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">describes itself</a> as "the largest and most influential gathering of conservatives in the world. Launched in 1974, CPAC brings together hundreds of conservative organizations, thousands of activists, millions of viewers and the best and brightest leaders in the world." This year's <a href="https://cpac.conservative.org/speakers/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">speakers</a> include former President Donald Trump, Govs. Ron DeSantis (FL) and Kristi Noem (SD), and numerous other leading Republicans. </p><p>According to its <a href="https://cpac.conservative.org/agenda/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">schedule</a>, CPAC is hosting Young Pharaoh during a Sunday session called "Please Check the Number and Dial Again: Doubt, Dysfunction, and the Price of Missed Opportunities." CPAC states on its <a href="https://cpac.conservative.org/speaker/young-pharaoh/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">website</a> that Young Pharaoh is a "Philosopher, Scholar, Musician" and links to his Twitter account. CPAC also links to youngpharaoh.net -- that site redirects to "Pharaoh Aten University," which features Young Pharaoh's videos spreading conspiracy theories about vaccines and the "new world order."</p><div class="inarticle_ad_placeholder" data-aa-adunit="/5931858/NatMemo_RM/NatMemo_Middle_Desktop_3" data-aaad="true"></div><p>Young Pharaoh has posted numerous anti-Semitic tweets. He's also frequently promoted dangerous conspiracy theories. Here is a sampling of the tweets on his CPAC-promoted account. </p><h2><strong>Anti-Semitism</strong></h2><p><strong>Young Pharaoh: "THERE IS NO #HISTORICAL OR #SCIENTIFIC EVIDENCE PROVING THE EXISTENCE OF #JEWS OR #JUDAISM... ITS ALL A COMPLETE #LIE. … COMPLETELY MADE UP FOR #POLITICAL GAIN." </strong></p><p><img alt='Young Pharaoh anti-Semitic tweet: "THERE IS NO #HISTORICAL OR #SCIENTIFIC EVIDENCE"' src="https://cloudfront.mediamatters.org/styles/scale_w1024/s3/static/D8Image/2021/02/22/youngpharaoh-evidence.png?itok=vRv7rnJI"/></p><p><a href="https://twitter.com/PHARAOH_ATEN_/status/1283753225661947910" target="_blank">https://twitter.com/PHARAOH_ATEN_/status/1283753225661947910</a></p><p><strong>Young Pharaoh: "'AMEN' IS A STOLEN TERM BY THIEVING #FAKE #JEWS. … THE HEBREW #LANGUAGE I MADE UP FANTASY." </strong></p><p><img alt="Young Pharaoh: "'AMEN' IS A STOLEN TERM BY THIEVING #FAKE #JEWS"" src="https://cloudfront.mediamatters.org/styles/scale_w1024/s3/static/D8Image/2021/02/22/youngpharaoh-amen.png?itok=25RSjI9_"/></p><p><a href="https://twitter.com/PHARAOH_ATEN_/status/1346000845876428800" target="_blank">https://twitter.com/PHARAOH_ATEN_/status/1346000845876428800</a></p><p><strong>Young Pharaoh: "ALL THE #CENSORSHIP & #PEDOPHILIA ON #SOCIALMEDIA IS BEING DONE BY #ISRAELI #JEWS." </strong></p><p><img alt='Young Pharaoh: "ALL THE #CENSORSHIP & #PEDOPHILIA ON #SOCIALMEDIA IS BEING DONE BY #ISRAELI #JEWS"' src="https://cloudfront.mediamatters.org/styles/scale_w1024/s3/static/D8Image/2021/02/22/youngpharaoh-ownedcontrolled.png?itok=ZupjGQvJ"/></p><p><a href="https://twitter.com/PHARAOH_ATEN_/status/1288470136500948992" target="_blank">https://twitter.com/PHARAOH_ATEN_/status/1288470136500948992</a></p><p><strong>Young Pharaoh: "ALL OF THESE #BIGTECH COMAPNIES, #MEDIA, & #SOCIALMEDIA PLATFORMS ARE CONTROLLED BY #CCP & #ISRAEL THROUGH #JEWISH #CEO & CORRUPT #DEMOCRATS." </strong></p><p><img alt='Young Pharaoh: "ALL OF THESE #BIGTECH COMAPNIES, #MEDIA, & #SOCIALMEDIA PLATFORMS ARE CONTROLLED BY #CCP & #ISRAEL THROUGH #JEWISH #CEO & CORRUPT #DEMOCRATS"' src="https://cloudfront.mediamatters.org/styles/scale_w1024/s3/static/D8Image/2021/02/22/youngpharaoh-bigtech.png?itok=PF6pDb4T"/></p><p><a href="https://twitter.com/PHARAOH_ATEN_/status/1287422450528129024" target="_blank">https://twitter.com/PHARAOH_ATEN_/status/1287422450528129024</a></p><p><strong>Young Pharaoh: "YOU SOUND STUPID, THERE ISNT A #JEW ON THIS PLANET I WOULDBT DESTROY IN A #DEBATE." </strong></p><p><img alt='Young Pharaoh: "YOU SOUND STUPID, THERE ISNT A #JEW ON THIS PLANET I WOULDBT DESTROY IN A #DEBATE"' src="https://cloudfront.mediamatters.org/styles/scale_w1024/s3/static/D8Image/2021/02/22/youngpharaoh-destroy.png?itok=nVspRt-G"/></p><p><a href="https://twitter.com/PHARAOH_ATEN_/status/1286855591596560389" target="_blank">https://twitter.com/PHARAOH_ATEN_/status/1286855591596560389</a></p><p><strong>Young Pharaoh: "HEARD YOUR A #JEW, YOU MAN ENOUGH YO TAKE THIS #DEBATE & GET DESTROYED?" </strong></p><p><img alt='Young Pharaoh: "HEARD YOUR A #JEW, YOU MAN ENOUGH YO TAKE THIS #DEBATE & GET DESTROYED?"' src="https://cloudfront.mediamatters.org/styles/scale_w1024/s3/static/D8Image/2021/02/22/youngpharaoh-heard.png?itok=pgboKPxN"/></p><p><a href="https://twitter.com/PHARAOH_ATEN_/status/1286847223033212933" target="_blank">https://twitter.com/PHARAOH_ATEN_/status/1286847223033212933</a></p><p><strong>Young Pharaoh: "IM GETTING #READY TO EXPOSE #ISRAEL, #WAYFAIR, & MUCH MORE... ALOT OF THE CONTENT TOWARDS THE #JEWS WILL BE POSTED INSIDE OF MY WEBSITE." </strong></p><p><img alt='Young Pharaoh: "IM GETTING #READY TO EXPOSE #ISRAEL, #WAYFAIR, & MUCH MORE... ALOT OF THE CONTENT TOWARDS THE #JEWS WILL BE POSTED INSIDE OF MY WEBSITE"' src="https://cloudfront.mediamatters.org/styles/scale_w1024/s3/static/D8Image/2021/02/22/youngpharaoh-content.png?itok=tNiyHFFp"/></p><p><a href="https://twitter.com/PHARAOH_ATEN_/status/1282115906932547589" target="_blank">https://twitter.com/PHARAOH_ATEN_/status/1282115906932547589</a></p><h2>Conspiracy Theories </h2><p><strong>Young Pharaoh: "@realDonaldTrump @FBI #INVESTIGATE @Twitter #QANON #WEG1WGA." </strong>Young Pharaoh has also <a href="https://twitter.com/search?q=from%3A%40PHARAOH_ATEN_%20wwg1wga&src=typed_query&f=live" target="_blank">repeatedly promoted</a> the QAnon hashtag "WWG1WGA." </p><p><img alt='Young Pharaoh: "@realDonaldTrump @FBI #INVESTIGATE @Twitter #QANON #WEG1WGA"' src="https://cloudfront.mediamatters.org/styles/scale_w1024/s3/static/D8Image/2021/02/22/youngpharaoh-qanon.png?itok=tM-ncnWS"/></p><p><a href="https://twitter.com/PHARAOH_ATEN_/status/1288003414564261888" target="_blank">https://twitter.com/PHARAOH_ATEN_/status/1288003414564261888</a></p><p><strong>Young Pharaoh: "THE #CORONAVIRUS DIDNT WORK SO THEY STAGED A #RIOT TO TRY & #INSTITUTE #MARTIALLAW." </strong></p><p><img alt='Young Pharaoh: "THE #CORONAVIRUS DIDNT WORK SO THEY STAGED A #RIOT TO TRY & #INSTITUTE #MARTIALLAW"' src="https://cloudfront.mediamatters.org/styles/scale_w1024/s3/static/D8Image/2021/02/22/youngpharaoh-coronavirus.png?itok=ncHJG650"/></p><p><a href="https://twitter.com/PHARAOH_ATEN_/status/1266570049608966144" target="_blank">https://twitter.com/PHARAOH_ATEN_/status/1266570049608966144</a></p><p><strong>Young Pharaoh pushed the false claim that coronavirus vaccines will "alter your DNA." </strong>The coronavirus vaccine <a href="https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-factcheck-viral-post/fact-check-covid-19-vaccines-wont-alter-recipient-dna-frontline-workers-have-suffered-directly-from-the-virus-idUSKBN28S2V1" target="_blank">will not</a> alter people's DNA. </p><p><img alt='Young Pharaoh: "THE COVID TEST, & VACCINES ALTER YOUR DNA WITH NANO TECH"' src="https://cloudfront.mediamatters.org/styles/scale_w1024/s3/static/D8Image/2021/02/22/youngpharaoh-vaccines.png?itok=JKVK6zPy"/></p><p><a href="https://twitter.com/PHARAOH_ATEN_/status/1336712648591863811" target="_blank">https://twitter.com/PHARAOH_ATEN_/status/1336712648591863811</a></p><p><strong>Young Pharaoh promoted the "Frazzledrip" conspiracy theory</strong>. For more on the "Frazzledrip" conspiracy theory, which was also promoted by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) go <a href="https://www.mediamatters.org/facebook/marjorie-taylor-greene-endorsed-deranged-conspiracy-theory-about-democrats-and-satanic" target="_blank">here</a>. </p><p><img alt='Young Pharaoh promotes "Frazzledrip" meme' src="https://cloudfront.mediamatters.org/styles/scale_w1024/s3/static/D8Image/2021/02/22/youngpharaoh-frazzledripmeme.png?itok=VkYZmKyH"/></p><p><a href="https://twitter.com/PHARAOH_ATEN_/status/1262933098326560769" target="_blank">https://twitter.com/PHARAOH_ATEN_/status/1262933098326560769</a></p><p><strong>Young Pharaoh has repeatedly promoted the Pizzagate conspiracy theory.</strong> Young Pharaoh <a href="https://twitter.com/PHARAOH_ATEN_/status/1283268165749936130" target="_blank">has</a><a href="https://twitter.com/PHARAOH_ATEN_/status/1278100344489365504" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">posted</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/PHARAOH_ATEN_/status/1275841823659962368" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">tweets</a> promoting the <a href="https://www.mediamatters.org/pizzagate-conspiracy-theory" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Pizzagate conspiracy theory</a>. Here is one example: </p><p><img alt="Young Pharaoh promotes Pizzagate conspiracy theory" src="https://cloudfront.mediamatters.org/styles/scale_w1024/s3/static/D8Image/2021/02/22/youngpharaoh-pizzagate.png?itok=GQwocZQA"/></p><p><a href="https://twitter.com/PHARAOH_ATEN_/status/1278100344489365504" target="_blank">https://twitter.com/PHARAOH_ATEN_/status/1278100344489365504</a></p><p><strong>"GEORGE FLOYD, RIOTS, & ANNONYMOUS EXPOSED AS DEEP STATE PSYOP FOR NWO!" </strong> Young Pharaoh's conspiracy theory video was <a href="https://twitter.com/AlKapDC/status/1270433080893988871" target="_blank">posted</a> on YouTube. </p><p><img alt='Young Pharaoh: "GEORGE FLOYD, RIOTS, & ANNONYMOUS EXPOSED AS DEEP STATE PSYOP FOR NWO!"' src="https://cloudfront.mediamatters.org/styles/scale_w1024/s3/static/D8Image/2021/02/22/youngpharaoh-georgefloydnwo.png?itok=QlbNoAKg"/></p><p><a href="https://twitter.com/PHARAOH_ATEN_/status/1267490360613318656" target="_blank">https://twitter.com/PHARAOH_ATEN_/status/1267490360613318656</a></p>
