FBI Raids Home, Office Of Far-Right Police Union Leader In New York

FBI Director Christoper Wray

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

The Federal Bureau of Investigation Tuesday morning raided the offices of the right wing, controversial, pro-Trump NYC Sergeants Benevolent Association. FBI agents may have also raided the home of the group's leader, Ed Mullins, according to multiple reports.

"The union is headed by Mullins, a brash leader known for his over-the-top social media attacks on NYPD leadership and Mayor de Blasio," The New York Daily News reports, confirming the raid with the FBI. "Mullins, a member of the NYPD since January 1982, took over as head of the SBA on July 1, 2002."

{EDITOR'S NOTE: Mullins resigned his position later on Tuesday]

It is not known why the FBI conducted the raid but last week Gothamist reported on "a WNYC/Gothamist investigation of online records that appears to tie several New York law enforcement officers and public officials—including at least two active members of the NYPD—to a far-right, anti-government militia."

The union's Twitter account under Mullins has been serving up extremist and offensive rhetoric for years. A small sampling:

