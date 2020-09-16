Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

#EndorseThis: CNN Fact-Checker Shuts Down Trump's 'Fire Hose Of Lying'

Watching Donald Trump's ABC News Town Hall for 90 minutes was surely a grueling experience – and not something most sane people would endure voluntarily. Besides, everyone knows without watching that Trump must have lied and lied, because that's what happens whenever he opens his mouth.

But you didn't need to watch Trump in order to learn about his latest outrageous falsehoods, because Daniel Dale is paid to do it for you. Yes, CNN's brilliant (and tireless) fact-checking reporter took notes on the whole damned fiasco, which he described to Don Lemon as "a gusher of lies." Just watching him recite a long list of those falsehoods is hilarious, but the fun doesn't stop there.

Just click.


CNBC’s Cramer Urged To Resign After Insulting Pelosi On Air

CNBC host Jim Cramer

Photo by Owen Byrne/ CC BY 2.0

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

CNBC's Jim Cramer has created a brand of business news host based on his "wild" antics, his "crazy" way of speaking and straight-shooting. His "crazy" way of acting and speaking is supposed to not only be entertaining for viewers, but to bely a secret, no-nonsense intelligence about the financial markets.

On Tuesday, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi came on Cramer's show to discuss what deals are either in the works, or not, between Trump's Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and the Democratic-led House. Cramer interrupted Pelosi ostensibly to question her on a statement she made a couple of days ago where she said she was "optimistic" that a deal to provide stimulus aid to the American public could be reached. Unfortunately, Cramer really let his misogynist foot get stuck in his mouth.

