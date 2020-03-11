fbpx ');*/ /*jQuery("#postgridID").addClass("second"); jQuery("#content-wrapper #page-wrapper .tt-content .vc_row .tt-slider-content #postgridID").before(''); */ });

Wednesday, March 11, 2020

#EndorseThis: Daily Show Presents Donald Trump In ‘Pandumbic’

National Memo March 11, 2020
What if a lethal communicable disease began to spread across the United States and the man in charge was “the dumbest person alive”?

That’s the premise of the horror movie we’re all living right now — which the clever producers of the Daily Show have turned into a trailer called Pandumbic, starring you know who. Yes, the president of the United States, who has assured us that coronavirus will go away like a miracle, that coronavirus testing is available for everyone, and that he — nephew of an MIT scientist — really “gets this stuff.”

Right! Well, none of that nonsense is even remotely true, nor is much of what emerges from Trump’s mendacious maw on the best of days. And these are assuredly not the best of days. But Pandumbic is good for a laugh while we figure out how to survive this perilous presidency.

Click and chortle.

