Thursday, February 20, 2020

#EndorseThis: Democratic Debate's Sickest Burns

National Memo February 20, 2020
Did you skip the Democratic debate dumpster fire in Nevada? Did you hear about the fusillade Elizabeth Warren unloaded on Mike Bloomberg as he stood next to her? How about Bloomberg’s peevish snap on Bernie Sanders, the “millionaire socialist who owns three houses”? Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, and Amy Klobuchar cut loose on each other and all the rest, too. It was a bloodbath that must have brought a smirk to a certain orange-hued face.

The Washington Post pulled the sickest burns into a three-minute video and yes, they’re funny.

Click while you can still smile.

