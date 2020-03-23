fbpx ');*/ /*jQuery("#postgridID").addClass("second"); jQuery("#content-wrapper #page-wrapper .tt-content .vc_row .tt-slider-content #postgridID").before(''); */ });

Monday, March 23, 2020

#EndorseThis: Ebola Czar Ron Klain Breaks Down Our Coronavirus Mess

National Memo March 23, 2020
Nobody knows more about how government should handle a pandemic than Ron Klain. He’s the former Obama and Clinton White House aide who served as the “Ebola czar” in 2014. Klain was Joe Biden’s vice presidential chief of staff, a job he also handled for Al Gore, and currently assists the Biden campaign.

If a Democrat were president now, any Democrat, Klain would be in charge of dealing with coronavirus and we would be doing better – not heading down the same dark path as Italy.

Now he has taped a short and highly informative campaign video that sums up how we got into this crisis — snd what government must do to mitigate the damage. Donald Trump won’t like it, but that’s because every word is true.

Click and comprehend.

