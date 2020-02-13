EndorseThis: Kimmel Puts Trump On ‘It’s A Disgrace’ Loop

fbpx

National Memo February 13, 2020
“Declaring a front-runner at this point is like picking a plastic surgeon based on two Yelp reviews,” says Jimmy Kimmel, who also notes that Andrew Yang, Deval Patrick, and Michael Bennet have all dropped out of the Democratic presidential primaries. Even with Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg vying for the lead and Amy Klobuchar close behind, however, Trump remains focused on high-rolling former New York Mike Bloomberg.

What really preoccupies the president at the moment is revenge – on prosecutors who convicted his friend Roger Stone (who might have squealed about him), and on the National Security Council aide who testified in Congress. Having fired Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman (and his brother), Trump went on to suggest that the military should prosecute the decorated war veteran for…something. Since impeachment his abuses of power have not abated, as Republican Senators said they hoped, but intensified.

“Why do I get the feeling we’re going to have to impeach this guy at least two more times before the election?” muses Kimmel. “He’s going for a three-peach! It has never been done.” As Trump would say – and has said over and over and over and over again – it’s a disgrace.

Click and chortle.

