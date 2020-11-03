Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

#EndorseThis: Mark Hamill Says Every Military Absentee Vote Must Be Counted

In "Absentee," a powerful new Lincoln Project ad that runs nearly two minutes, Mark Hamill delivers a short course in American political history. The beloved actor reminds us all how absentee voting began during the Civil War as a way for Union Army troops to cast their ballots, far from home -- and how everything they fought to defend is at stake today.

"Nothing is more important than counting every vote, especially those that are serving our country. Suppressing any vote is un-American," says Hamill. If Trump gets his way and tosses out millions of absentee ballots, he warns, then many thousands of military absentee voters "will be deprived of their most sacred right.

"It cannot be allowed to happen."

Be ready to join Mark Hamill, the Lincoln Project, and millions of Americans to defend every ballot.


Trump Attacks Lady Gaga, Bemoans Weather In Pre-Election Twitter Spew

Lady Gaga campaigning for Biden

Donald Trump and his campaign have been delivering a scattershot and bizarre closing pitch to voters in the hours leading up to the election — essentially throwing spaghetti at the wall in the hopes that Trump can juice Election Day turnout and somehow pull out a win after all of the ballots are cast on Tuesday.

Over the weekend, Trump and his campaign painted pop icon Lady Gaga — who announced she will campaign for Joe Biden in Pennsylvania on Monday — as an "anti-fracking activist."

