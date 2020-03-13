fbpx ');*/ /*jQuery("#postgridID").addClass("second"); jQuery("#content-wrapper #page-wrapper .tt-content .vc_row .tt-slider-content #postgridID").before(''); */ });

Friday, March 13, 2020

#EndorseThis: Mayor Pete Subs For Kimmel — And The Joke’s On Him

Campaign 2020 Endorse This Entertainment

Joe Conason March 13, 2020
Perhaps Pete Buttigieg — who used to be mayor of South Bend, Indiana and more recently ran for the Democratic presidential nomination – is looking for a new job. He took over Jimmy Kimmel Live as guest host on Thursday night in the strangest possible circumstances – a theater with no studio audience due to coronavirus restrictions. Instead, they faked a greenscreen crowd, “just like Trump’s inauguration,” he quipped.

Buttigieg quickly pivoted to ask that viewers contact Congress to demand support for the House Democratic legislative package, projecting the Capitol phone number onscreen (202-224-3121).

The poised former mayor smoothly handled the scripted jokes – aimed mostly at him – as well as his political message. And even if you’ve seen it already, you don’t want to miss his clip of Sarah Palin making a fool of herself on The Masked Singer.

“That’s going to be me in three months, isn’t it?” he mused.

Click and chortle.

Joe Conason

A highly experienced journalist, author and editor, Joe Conason is the editor-in-chief of The National Memo, founded in July 2011. He was formerly the executive editor of the New York Observer, where he wrote a popular political column for many years. His columns are distributed by Creators Syndicate and his reporting and writing have appeared in many publications around the world, including the New York Times, the Washington Post, The New Yorker, The New Republic, The Nation, and Harpers. Since November 2006, he has served as editor of The Investigative Fund, a nonprofit journalism center, where he has assigned and edited dozens of award-winning articles and broadcasts. He is also the author of two New York Times bestselling books, The Hunting of the President (St. Martins Press, 2000) and Big Lies: The Right-Wing Propaganda Machine and How It Distorts the Truth (St. Martins Press, 2003). Currently he is working on a new book about former President Bill Clinton's life and work since leaving the White House in 2001. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, including MSNBC's Morning Joe, and lives in New York City with his wife and two children.

