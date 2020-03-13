EndorseThis: Mayor Pete Subs For Kimmel — And The Joke’s On Him

Perhaps Pete Buttigieg — who used to be mayor of South Bend, Indiana and more recently ran for the Democratic presidential nomination – is looking for a new job. He took over Jimmy Kimmel Live as guest host on Thursday night in the strangest possible circumstances – a theater with no studio audience due to coronavirus restrictions. Instead, they faked a greenscreen crowd, “just like Trump’s inauguration,” he quipped.

Buttigieg quickly pivoted to ask that viewers contact Congress to demand support for the House Democratic legislative package, projecting the Capitol phone number onscreen (202-224-3121).

The poised former mayor smoothly handled the scripted jokes – aimed mostly at him – as well as his political message. And even if you’ve seen it already, you don’t want to miss his clip of Sarah Palin making a fool of herself on The Masked Singer.

“That’s going to be me in three months, isn’t it?” he mused.

Click and chortle.