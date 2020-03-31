EndorseThis: Stephen Colbert And John Oliver, Together Again — But Alone

It’s lonely to host a late-night show from isolation – no audience, no band, and no live guests. And nobody understands that loneliness better than a fellow host, which may be why Stephen Colbert brought on his old Comedy Central buddy John Oliver for a remote visit.

Naturally, the pals started snapping on each other immediately, with Oliver mocking Colbert’s bosses at CBS for bleeping any mild obscenity he might utter (unlike HBO management, where the policy is far more liberated). Then Stephen tries to prove he can curse, too.

While Stephen says he is rediscovering old skills, like changing a bicycle tire, John confesses that to create a TV show from home, with toddlers underfoot, makes him feel like he’s drowning. “And now HBO knows you don’t need a set,” quips Colbert.

And they go on. It’s a charming, hilariously funny inside view of what this moment is like for Oliver and Colbert.