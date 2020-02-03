fbpx

Monday, February 03, 2020

#EndorseThis: Trump Previews GOP Attack On Sanders

Joe Conason February 3, 2020
As the Democratic primaries get under way, Republicans are unstinting in their praise of Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT). They love his authenticity and cheer whenever he rises in polls. The Trump campaign is reportedly even trying to boost Bernie in early primary states.
But should Sanders actually win the Democratic nomination, that benign and friendly attitude will change radically. In his Super Bowl interview with Fox News personality Sean Hannity, Trump offered a glimpse of how his campaign will treat a Sanders candidacy in the general election.

Joe Conason

A highly experienced journalist, author and editor, Joe Conason is the editor-in-chief of The National Memo, founded in July 2011. He was formerly the executive editor of the New York Observer, where he wrote a popular political column for many years. His columns are distributed by Creators Syndicate and his reporting and writing have appeared in many publications around the world, including the New York Times, the Washington Post, The New Yorker, The New Republic, The Nation, and Harpers. Since November 2006, he has served as editor of The Investigative Fund, a nonprofit journalism center, where he has assigned and edited dozens of award-winning articles and broadcasts. He is also the author of two New York Times bestselling books, The Hunting of the President (St. Martins Press, 2000) and Big Lies: The Right-Wing Propaganda Machine and How It Distorts the Truth (St. Martins Press, 2003). Currently he is working on a new book about former President Bill Clinton's life and work since leaving the White House in 2001. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, including MSNBC's Morning Joe, and lives in New York City with his wife and two children.

