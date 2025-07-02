More Than 20 House Republicans Now Opposing Trump Budget Bill
President Donald Trump was hoping that the House of Representatives would pass the U.S. Senate's version of H.R. 1 — his "Big Beautiful Bill" — as-is. But that looks to be increasingly unlikely.
That's according to a Tuesday article in Axios, which reported that a growing number of House Republicans are threatening to revolt over the changes the Republican-controlled Senate made to the legislation the House previously passed by a one-vote margin. According to one of Axios' unnamed Republican sources in the House, there are now "well over 20" House Republicans who are now against Trump's signature domestic policy package.
"Our bill has been completely changed," said Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC), who is a member of the far-right House Freedom Caucus. "It's a non-starter."
One of those Republicans is likely Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) who is another stridently conservative Freedom Caucus member. Ogles announced on his official X account that he filed an amendment that would delete the Senate bill's full text and replace it with the House's previously passed version.
Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), who chaired the Freedom Caucus between 2019 and 2022, told Punchbowl News on Tuesday: "I’m talking to colleagues and I don’t know anyone who’s happy." Also on Tuesday, Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) dismissed claims that the Senate bill was fiscally responsible as "garbage." The pushback from House Republicans comes despite Trump threatening GOP members of the House that they could "suffer the consequences" if they don't pass the legislation expeditiously.
House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) acknowledged the revolt within the House Republican Conference, but insisted he was focused on passing the Senate bill verbatim, so it could advance directly to President Trump's desk without having to go back to the Senate. He added he would "do everything possible" to pass the Senate version ahead of Republicans' self-imposed July 4 deadline.
"I'm not happy with what the Senate did to our product, but we understand this is the process. It goes back and forth. And we will be working to get all our members to yes," Johnson told reporters on Tuesday.
Reprinted with permission from Alternet.
- Medicaid Cuts Loom As House Republicans Declare War On Red States ›
- How Six Republicans In Congress Will Profit From Broken Medicaid Promise ›
- 'It All Falls Apart': GOP Senate Lacks Majority To Pass Trump's Big Ugly Bill ›
- 'This Will Kill People': House GOP Guts Medicaid For Billionaire Tax Cut ›
- Why House Republicans May Still Tank Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill' ›
- Senate Republicans Will Force 'Major' Changes In House GOP Budget ›