EndorseThis: What John Oliver Wants Us All To Know Now

With his usual Manhattan studio almost certainly contaminated by coronavirus, John Oliver taped Last Week Tonight from an undisclosed, audience-free location. But the strange “new normal” circumstances didn’t discourage Oliver from providing his usual calmly cutting analysis of the situation – you know, the pandemic.

Reviewing the epochal events of this past week, Oliver focuses laser-like on the Trump administration’s myriad missteps, falsehoods, and failures, with a brief pause to praise Dr. Anthony Fauci (the sole trusted voice on the White House podium). For instance, he eviscerates in detail Trump’s evasion of responsibility for disbanding the pandemic response division of the National Security Council.

But what Oliver realizes is that with a president like Trump, we’re on our own. He gives a ten-minute tutorial on how to slow the spread of disease and potentially save lives that every American should watch. As he says, we must help our health workers, “who are going to be in the shit for some time to come.”

Amazingly, there are even a few laughs. Click, watch, be safe and well.