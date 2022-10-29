Even MAGA Lunatics Have Ears -- And What They Hear Has Consequences
"The man who allegedly attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband early Friday posted memes and conspiracy theories on Facebook about Covid vaccines, the 2020 election and the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol."" -- CNN.
"[He] was apparently looking for Mrs. Pelosi at their San Francisco home and shouted, ‘Where is Nancy?’ before attacking the House Speaker’s 82-year-old husband [with a hammer]." - The Wall Street Journal.
People in the mob of MAGA Trump supporters who attacked the Capitol were shouting, “Where’s Nancy?” as they rampaged through the building, rifling congressional offices and causing damage to the tune of several million dollars.
“Last year, [the attacker] David DePape posted links on his Facebook page to multiple videos produced by My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell falsely alleging that the 2020 election was stolen. Other posts included transphobic images and links to websites claiming Covid vaccines were deadly.” -- CNN.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was among top officials from both political parties who wished Paul Pelosi a speedy recovery and said they were “praying for him.”
Yeah, this Kevin McCarthy: “I want you to watch Nancy Pelosi hand me that gavel [in 2023]. It’ll be hard not to hit her with it,” McCarthy told the Tennessee Republican Party’s annual Statesman Dinner in August.
Violent right-wing rhetoric and lies led to the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, that killed 10 and injured more than 140 police officers. Some suffered traumatic brain injuries, broken bones, and heart attacks. Now violent right-wing rhetoric and lies have led to an attempted assault on Nancy Pelosi that ended up injuring her husband so badly he was hospitalized, and this afternoon underwent brain surgery.
Meanwhile, Donald Trump, who has posted to his Truth Social account today congratulating Elon Musk on his takeover of Twitter, endorsed the authoritarian president of Brazil, and attacked a judge for a decision about investigations into his removal of classified documents from the White House, was silent about the attack on the husband of Speaker Pelosi.
We live in politically explosive times. Only one of our two political parties seems to care about this. The other one continues to feed the beast of political extremism.
Our experiment in democracy is not going well. Vote.
Lucian K. Truscott IV, a graduate of West Point, has had a 50-year career as a journalist, novelist, and screenwriter. He has covered Watergate, the Stonewall riots, and wars in Lebanon, Iraq, and Afghanistan. He is also the author of five bestselling novels. You can subscribe to his daily columns at luciantruscott.substack.com and follow him on Twitter @LucianKTruscott and on Facebook at Lucian K. Truscott IV.
Reprinted with permission from Lucian Truscott Newsletter