Far-Right Commentator Issues Public Death Threat To Fauci
Reprinted with permission from Alternet
Far right extremist commentator Josh Bernstein, an anti-vaxxer who recently contracted COVID after threatening a "lead injection" for anyone who tried to vaccinate him, appears to have issued an obscenity-laden death threat against Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and the chief medical advisor to the president.
"Let me tell you something, you sick, twisted garden gnome," Bernstein says in the video below which was posted by the watchdog group by Right Wing Watch.
"Okay? Our rights don't come from you. They don't come from the NIH, they don't come from the Center for disinformation control, they don't come from the Wuhan Health Organization, and they certainly don't come from this fraudulent extremist authoritarian regime government, either," Bernstein declared, referring to the National Institutes of Health, and apparently the CDC , the World Health Organization, and the Biden administration.
"They come from God. That's where they come from, and not you, or any government, or any intel person or agency is going to do anything about it," he warned.
"You know, I've always said Patrick Henry had it half right: 'Give me liberty or give me death.' Bullshit. Give me liberty or give you death. That's right. Signed, sealed and fucking delivered. So all I got to say about that. Tread lightly."
The regularity with which right-wing commentators threaten violence against Dr. Anthony Fauci is truly remarkable.… https://t.co/JZG44CcMFh— Right Wing Watch (@Right Wing Watch) 1633364957.0
