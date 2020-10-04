Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Feingold Warns Against Rush To Ram Through Barrett Nomination

@russfeingold

President Trump and Judge Amy Coney Barrett

Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead

Reprinted with permission from DailyKos

Any system can only bear so much, whether it is a bridge overloaded with heavy trucks or our government in a time of crisis. President Trump's hospitalization for COVID-19 amid news that multiple members of the Senate Judiciary Committee have been infected by or exposed to the virus takes our government to a point where girders bend and cables snap. As we reel under the blows of a pandemic and a quasi-depression, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham must call a halt to their hasty and illegitimate effort to install Judge Amy Coney Barrett on the Supreme Court. Their failure to do so would present a clear and present danger to the health and wellbeing of the American people.

As a former Senator who served for 16 years on the Judiciary Committee, I know Supreme Court confirmation hearings are all-consuming. The Senate, never the nimblest of entities, grinds to a halt, making progress on legislation extremely difficult. To conduct a confirmation process in circumstances in which in-person hearings would be difficult, dangerous, or more likely, impossible and then seat a nominee would delegitimize the Court in the eyes of many Americans.

COVID-19 has killed almost 210,000 Americans, sickened an estimated seven million more, and caused widespread economic dislocation and suffering. People are grieving, sick and frightened. Instead of this nomination, the Senate majority should focus on economic relief legislation and aid to millions of Americans who have lost their jobs or whose small business are on the brink of collapse as a result of the pandemic. They could even negotiate in good faith on legislation to improve health care for all as a deadly disease stalks the land. But they choose not to.

So what are they doing? Currently the Senate calendar and the mental energy of every Senator are monopolized by the McConnell-Graham plan to fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat on the Supreme Court with a nominee whose views are far out the mainstream on many issues. The right – from the White House to big business to the grassroots opponents of reproductive freedom and gun regulation – have their eyes on the prize of locking down the Court for a generation with a hard-right supermajority. They can all count, and they know that 6-3 is better for them than 5-4.

They plan to use the Court to strike at progressive achievements at every level of government. If this nominee joins the Court, she could provide the deciding vote in a case before the Court this term to strike down the Affordable Care Act and deny more than 7 million COVID survivors health coverage. Voting rights and civil rights are likely to be rolled back. Just as troubling are Judge Barrett's extreme views on reproductive freedom and health care for women. Not just access to abortion, but contraception and other medical services generations of women – and men – have come to take for granted could become vulnerable to intrusive state and federal regulations, or even bans.

Even as Americans are voting in an election that will decide who the next president will be and who will control the Senate, McConnell and Graham continue to rush forward. It is clear to me that no hearing on a Supreme Court nomination should take place until the next President is inaugurated and a new Senate is seated.

But even if McConnell and Graham insist on insulting voters and defying the wishes of a majority of the American people and pressing ahead on the nomination, they must call a halt in the current utterly unstable environment. Hearings cannot go forward when we do not know the full extent of potential exposure caused by the President's infection and that of Senator Mike Lee and exposure of many other senators. The health and safety of senators, staff, witnesses and other hearing participants must determine the schedule for any hearings that do take place.

Even more clear is that virtual hearings for a lifetime appointment to the highest court in the land are simply not an option. Both parties have admitted as much already, and all circuit court nominees have appeared in person during the pandemic. We cannot make an exception when the stakes are much higher for the American people with this Supreme Court nomination.

A thing that cannot be done adequately must not be done at all. Stop the madness. Put confirmation hearings on hold. Now.

Russ Feingold is President of the American Constitution Society. He served in the United States Senate for 18 years (1993-2011).

Why We Should Hope Trump Survives His Bout With Covid-19

Photo by Gage Skidmore/ CC BY-SA 2.0

Reprinted with permission from DCReport

Donald Trump's late-night tweet that he and his wife have contracted COVID-19 brings to mind the word "hope" in four ways, all tests of the character of Americans.

We should hope that Trump and his much younger wife recover fully and are healthy again well before the last voting day of Nov. 3. America needs a clean referendum on Trump's presidency, not a vote about an ailing or even dead man.


Trump will lose the popular vote by at least 16 million ballots, hopefully by more than 20 million. Our democracy needs an unambiguous rejection of Trump. And voters need to disentangle themselves from his smack of moral jellyfish—the blind, spineless Republicans who abandoned principle and their oaths to defend our Constitution to toss themselves into his waves of political chaos.

Third, we should hope that Trump lives at least as long as his crooked father, who died at 93. The president should experience his just deserts for a life of white-collar crime capped by his efforts to destroy our democracy just to serve his insatiable lust for money and his pathetic need for adulation.

Fourth, we should hope that as Trump endures the coming humiliation that he so richly deserves the next administration doesn't let bygones be bygones. A Biden administration should offer leniency for those who confess fully and cooperate even as it vigorously prosecutes every single appointee who broke laws for Trump. Those criminal actions threaten our health, our safety and most of all our liberty.

Even if Trump dies, the next president should not shirk from his duty to hold these domestic evildoers to account. He should not make the awful political and policy mistake Barack Obama made when he let corrupt bankers who brought down our economy a dozen years ago continue on their way because he feared prosecution would interfere with restoring the economy.

No one should wish that Trump will, like his grandfather Frederick a century ago, become a pandemic victim. To think that way is to be as immoral as Donald. Don't lower yourself. Awful and damaging as Trump has been, follow the ancient wisdom in Luke 6:31. "Do to others as you would have them do to you."

That Trump never has lived the biblical Golden Rule speaks to his lack of character. Do not let his moral corruption infect your character. Be better. Be best.

Wishing death or illness on anyone conjures up the worst of human nature. We will not, we cannot ever make America what it could be—a society that ennobles free human spirit to become the best that our species can attain—until we cleanse our own souls.

For America to endure and prosper we must actively embrace only goodwill toward all, even the vile Donald Trump.

That does not mean that we tolerate Trump's criminal conduct as a private citizen or while in office. We should show with our votes that giving succor to white supremacists, abusing the children of asylum seekers, letting polluters endanger us all and signing a tax law that takes from the many to give to the rich few are un-American, indeed they are anti-American.

To live long and prosper as a nation, to live free, we must judge others as we would have them judge us. To do that we must develop both critical thinking skills and our moral character, a job that starts in the home and should continue in our schools, public and private. Then as citizens, we must apply our knowledge, always with caution because facts change, unlike principles.

We must hope that the ideas of the Enlightenment which inspired our revolution 244 years ago survive the manipulations by ideological marketing organizations that employ advertising techniques to sell us the political equivalent of fast food. We need reasoned and rational debate rooted in facts, not mindless chants like "lock her up" and attacks on journalists as enemies of the people.

We must hope that once we transition back to normality that we will not forget the nightmare Trump has created. We must begin to grow into a better America, both as an idea and as a society that will endure and inspire the whole world. Vigorous debate, hopefully civil, will separate the rash from the wise in our marketplace of ideas.

And we must begin a never-ending search for the best possible leaders, better than we have had in most of our history. We need women and men who we can trust to defend faithfully our Constitution, to at long last establish equal justice for all and to hold true to the principle that ours is a nation of laws, not men.

