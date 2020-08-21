Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Florida GOP Supports Bloodthirsty Bigot Loomer For Congress

Republican congressional candidate and provocateur Laura Loomer

Screenshot from Wiki4all/ YouTube

Reprinted with permission from MediaMatters

The Republican Party of Florida recently expressed its support for right-wing commentator and congressional candidate Laura Loomer, who has described herself as a "proud Islamophobe," has said that she didn't "care" about the anti-Muslim mass shooting in Christchurch, New Zealand, and has stated that she's in favor of "more" migrant deaths.

Loomer won the Republican nomination in Florida's 21st Congressional District on August 18. The district is represented by Democratic Rep. Lois Frankel, who is heavily favored to win the race in November.

Shortly after her victory, the Florida GOP tweeted:

The Florida GOP is supporting someone who has been banned from numerous platforms because of her anti-Muslim hate and has:

  • Described herself as a "proud Islamophobe" and called Muslims "savages" who purportedly "ruin everything."
  • Tweeted in response to July 2017 news that "over 2,000 migrants have died crossing the Mediterranean so far this year": "Good. [clapping emoji] Here's to 2,000 more."
  • Wrote of the 2019 mass murder of 51 people in Christchurch: "Nobody cares about Christchurch. I especially don't."
  • Said: "How many more people need to die before everyone agrees that Islam is cancer & we should never let another Muslim into the civilized world?"

Loomer has also worked for Alex Jones' Infowars network. Jones and Infowars have pushed numerous conspiracy theories about 9/11 and school shootings. The Daily Beast wrote that after the February 14, 2018, school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, Infowars sent Loomer to Parkland, where she "accused students who spoke out against gun violence of being puppets. 'It's obvious these kids are reading a screen or notes someone else wrote for them,' Loomer tweeted of students who spoke out against gun violence."

That's just a brief summary of Loomer's horrific background. More on Loomer's prior remarks and commentaries can be found here, here, and here.

In addition to getting support from the Florida GOP, Loomer has received backing from President Donald Trump, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), and Fox News hosts Jeanine Pirro and Pete Hegseth.

The Republican Party of Palm Beach County is also backing Loomer:


