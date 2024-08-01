Fox Anchor Faulkner Spins For Trump After His Disastrous NABJ Panel
Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner co-moderated a panel interviewing former President Donald Trump at the National Association of Black Journalists convention. The major headline coming out of the panel was Trump’s claim that Vice President Kamala Harris, his likely opponent in the 2024 election, “was Indian all the way, and then all of a sudden, she made a turn, and she went — she became a Black person.”
Faulkner went on Fox News following the panel to discuss the event, immediately going into spin mode for Trump.
Asked about her “take on what happened,” Faulkner’s first takeaway was: “What I loved about what you couldn’t see today was how much of that audience was enjoying the moment of hearing from a candidate that they might not always agree with.”
Harris was then asked to respond to two claims Trump made during the speech: that he was “the best president for the Black population since Abraham Lincoln” and “his questions about whether or not Kamala Harris is Indian or Black.”
Conveniently, Harris didn’t respond to either.
Harris wasn’t the only Fox anchor to try to help spin Trump’s performance, but she was the only one to do so after helping moderate the event in question.
Reprinted with permission from Media Matters .