Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Fox News Chart: Killing Black People Boosts Stocks

Photo credit: quoteinspector.com

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

On Friday evening, Fox News displayed a bar graph showing how well the stock market performed after historical instances of attacking and killing black people. It's a somewhat ghoulish graphic to release following the murders of George Floyd and Jamel Floyd (no relation) by police and the nationwide protests that have received even more police violence.

"Historically there has been a disconnect between what investors focus on and what happens in the rest of the country," the Fox News anchorwoman said of the graphic. "For instance in 1968, the week after the tragedy of Martin Luther King, the S&P 500 rose over two percent. Also, up the week of the Rodney King ruling."

The chart's data seems to have been taken from a Fortune article entitled, "The stock market has a long history of ignoring social upheaval" in which investment research CEO David Trainer said, "Social unrest issues have very little long-term impact on markets." The article went on to say that the stock markets tend to look ahead to fiscal responses to international trade conditions and support from the federal government rather than immediate civil unrest.

Other news networks also discussed this week how stock markets react to traumatic news, but none had a graphic such as this. And while Fox News didn't say it, many Twitter users seemed horrified by the graph's implication that the stock market thrives off of black deaths and the network displaying the graphic in the first place.





From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Fox News
Know First.
The stories you want. The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning.

‘Law And Order’ Is Trump’s Only Play

Richard Nixon announces his resignation from the presidency

The Queen of Soul sang it clearly. The "Respect" Aretha Franklin was craving — yes, demanding — in that classic is still in short supply for black Americans. More protesters have been arrested than police officers involved in the death of George Floyd, the black Minneapolis man who died after now-former officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on the handcuffed man's neck for nearly nine minutes while three fellow officers stood by or assisted.

Would there have been protests across the country and the world if Chauvin and his fellow officers had been charged immediately? There is no way to know for sure. But it is clear that the anguished reaction has been about much more than the death of one man, and has been generations in the making.

Keep reading... Show less
Trump campaign 2020