#EndorseThis: Bill Maher Lampoons 'Thirsty' Fox News Attempts To Attract Viewers

Bill Maher

Screenshot from Real Time with Bill Maher

Fox News is known for its far-right hosts clogging the airwaves with GOP propaganda, conspiracy theories, and rancid racism. But to Bill Maher, "these desperate attempts to attract an audience feel a bit thirsty" for a network that is losing audience rapidly.

The Real Time host obliterates the Murdoch "news" network but he has some suggestions, firing off show titles like "Inside Sedition," "The Segregation Room," and so many more. It's the perfect punch of comedy for your Monday afternoon. Enjoy!

fox news

Press Ignores Blockbuster Study Of Trump Policies That Cost 400K Lives

Former President Trump delivers remarks during a coronavirus update briefing.

Photo by The White House is marked with CC PDM 1.0

Reprinted with permission from Press Run

Trump's deliberate failure to protect the American public from the Covid-19 pandemic led to hundreds of thousands of unnecessary deaths — nearly half a million fatalities, according to a new study that's being ignored by the news media. It's the same press corps that's been demanding Trump receive more Covid "credit."

trump covid deaths

