The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Fox News' Tucker Carlson Thinks Democracy Needs To End

"One Of The Weirdest": Tucker Carlson Interviews Gaetz About Sex Crime Probe
"One Of The Weirdest": Tucker Carlson Interviews Gaetz About Sex Crime Probe


TUCKER CARLSON (HOST): The larger a bureaucracy becomes, the more impersonal it gets. Past a certain size, organizations of any kind lose their regard for people. As they get bigger, they get blunter, more soulless and cruel. The people in charge no longer care what you think. They don't have to worry about how their policies will affect you or your family. And that's the inevitable product of population growth. If you had five children, you would bathe them all in love and attention. If you had 5,000 children, you wouldn't know their names.

So, in case you're wondering why our leaders no longer seem especially interested in your health or happiness or prosperity, that's the reason. They don't have to be interested. Our population is too big. Why should your opinion matter? You're one of many. Previous generations of Americans didn't live in a country like this and they would be stunned by the attitudes that are so common now -- attitudes we take for granted. "Arresting people for walking through the US Capitol building? How is that a crime?" nineteenth century Americans would wonder.

For most of our history, Americans believed they owned the Capitol. They thought it was theirs because they assumed this was their country, political leaders told them that it was. After the 1904 presidential election, Teddy Roosevelt greeted voters in person on the lawn of the White House. It was his home, he lived there, but it belonged to them. Attitudes like that are long gone. They're the victim of population growth. The Athenians invented democratic government, but at its peak, Athens only had about 8,000 voters. So, past a certain scale, democracy can't function very well. The concept of the citizen becomes too abstract.

Reprinted with permission from Media Matters

From Your Site Articles
tucker carlson

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Trump's Money Grubber Grifters Turn On Each Other

@kerryeleveld

Image via @YouTube

gdb.voanews.com

If there's one quality that defines Donald Trump and his cronies, it's that every single one of them is out to line their pockets by manipulating Trump's delusional flock. Whether they're getting paid to speak at rallies, hocking pro-Trump merch, or making fundraising appeals, every single one of them is hooked on the easy cash of bleeding Trump's zealots dry.

Only now, they have a problem: They're stuck on a stale narrative with no new material to sell and a restive audience that's both finite and fracturing.

Keep reading... Show less
Mike Flynn

Merrick Garland: "We Will Do Everything To Defend American Democracy As Long As It Takes" (VIDEO)

Image via @YouTube

Attorney general Merrick Garland has faced much criticism from within democratic circles over his seemingly milquetoast approach to not just prosecuting all of former President Trump's cronies behind the Jan 6th insurrection, but showing strength in the face of future attacks and ensuring they NEVER occur.

As we approach the one-year anniversary of the assault on our republic by a rabble of deranged Trump fans (not tourists!), AG Garland decided to hold a press conference to discuss all that is being done since that dark day.

Keep reading... Show less
merrick garland
x
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}