The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

G7 Nations Draft Warning Of 'Massive Consequences' If Russia Attacks Ukraine

LIVERPOOL, England (Reuters) - The Group of Seven richest democracies warned Russia on Sunday of "massive consequences" if President Vladimir Putin attacked Ukraine, according to a draft statement seen by Reuters.

At a summit in the northern English city Liverpool, the G7 delegates said they were united in their condemnation of Russia's military build-up near Ukraine and they called on Moscow to de-escalate.

"Russia should be in no doubt that further military aggression against Ukraine would have massive consequences and severe cost," the draft statement said, confirmed by G7 sources.

Ukraine is at the center of a crisis in East-West relations as it accuses Russia of massing tens of thousands of troops in preparation for a possible large-scale military offensive.

Russia denies planning any attack and accuses Ukraine and the United States of destabilising behaviour, and has said it needs security guarantees for its own protection.

The G7 comprises Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Canada and the United States, and includes a representative from the European Union.

(Writing by Andy Bruce; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Flaming Their Fans: Professional Sports In The Age Of Trump

Dusty Baker

Photo by F. Carter Smith

Reprinted with permission from TomDispatch

If you think that the true focus of the recent World Series was what the Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves were doing on the field, you were either living in Texas, Georgia, or on some billionaire’s space station. In the world that lies somewhere between rabid fandom and total baseball disinterest, the fall classic actually proved to be a contest pitting the cheaters against the racists with a disturbing outcome that might be summed up this way: to the spoiled belongs the victory.

Keep reading... Show less

Supermarket Heiress Who Financed 'Stop The Steal' Now Facing Probe

Julie Jenkins Fancelli

Reprinted with permission from AlterNet

A little-known Trump supporter and billionaire heiress of Publix is facing a federal investigation for her alleged role in financing the coordinated efforts to storm the U.S. Capitol.

Keep reading... Show less
x
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://log.nordot.jp/js/beacon-1.1.0.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript"> nor.pageviewURL = "https://log.nordot.jp/pageview"; nor.setPageData({ opttype: "unknown", pagetype: "detail", conttype: "post", uiid: "e_S481RqwJFu", postid: "842710511033188352", contdata: { title: "G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked - draft statement", numimg: 1, cvrimg: 0, pubdate: "1639303683", chlang: "en-US" }, chunitid: "721958051058909184", cuunitid: "731904312584683520" }); nor.pageview(); </script>