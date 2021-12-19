The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Danziger Draws

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons, a novel and a memoir. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
vladimir putin

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Bannon Furiously Denounces McConnell Over 'Direct Challenge To Trump'

Steve Bannon

Like many other Republicans, former Trump White House chief strategist Steve Bannon was not pleased with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for siding with Democratic lawmakers last week on lifting the debt ceiling.

On Friday Bannon again torched the top-ranking Republican lawmaker during the latest segment of his War Room podcast. Bannon's remarks were evidently a reaction to McConnell's recent interview on Spectrum News where he applauded the investigative work of the House Select Committee investigating the insurrection on the U.S. Capitol. In fact, McConnell even described the deadly day as "horrendous."

Keep reading... Show less
steve bannon

Why Do Republicans Keep Killing Their Own?

Robert Kennedy Jr., left, and Tucker Carlson

As the omicron variant threatens to inflict yet more suffering and death, it is maddening to realize how easily this next wave of the coronavirus could have been avoided or certainly mitigated if only more Americans had been fully vaccinated. And confronting that terribly obvious truth raises the most enduring enigma of the pandemic: the campaign by right-wing Republican leaders, in both politics and media, to herd their sheeplike followers into a suicidal rejection of vaccines.

The anti-vaccine campaign, a paranoid mindset once relegated to the kook fringes of American life, has been adopted in whole or in part by the Republican Party along with its media subsidiaries. They have taken that campaign well beyond any libertarian objection to coercive government, publicizing fake statistics to exaggerate the very minor perils of vaccination while promoting (and sometimes profiting from) medications that are more likely to kill than cure.

Keep reading... Show less
anti-vax republicans
x
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}