The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Georgia Republicans Move To Control Elections In State's Biggest Democratic County

Fulton County, Georgia, residents wait in line to cast their ballots during early voting on Dec. 14, 2020.

Photo by Alyssa Pointer/TNS

ATLANTA — Georgia Republican lawmakers took a key step Friday in a long and untested process that could trigger an extraordinary takeover of the elections system of one of the state’s biggest Democratic strongholds. State Rep. Jan Jones and four other House Republican legislators sent a letter Friday demanding a review of Fulton County’s election management, a critical step in Georgia’s new voting law that must take place before the State Election Board can overhaul a county’s election board. It’s a monthslong process full of legal questions and procedural challenges, but state Republicans hav...

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
georgia election laws

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Murder Rate Rose In Republican Cities, Too

Fort Worth Police at the scene of a violent crime.

Photo by Brandon Harer (Creative Commons Attribution 2.0)

If you're worried by the rise in violent crime — a real and troubling phenomenon — don't ask Republicans for solutions. All they can offer is a blame game that relies on dubious cherry-picked data. To get their message, just glance at Breitbart.com, the home of hard-right hackery: "Violent Crime Surges 25 Percent in 2021 With Democrats in Washington." You can find dozens of similar headlines across right-wing platforms, which invariably announce "skyrocketing crime rates in Dem-run cities." (Stay tuned for grainy video of a disturbing attack.)

Then there's former President Donald Trump himself, the loudest presidential loser in history, blathering fantastical statistics that are meant to show how dangerous life is in America now that he's gone.

Keep reading... Show less
rising crime rate

GOP Senate Campaign Chair Blasts 17 Colleagues Who Support Infrastructure Deal

GOP Senate Campaign Chief Blasts 17 Colleagues Who Support Infrastructure Deal

Photo by Gage Skidmore (Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0)

Reprinted with permission from American Independent

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) scolded 17 of his Republican colleagues on Thursday for helping Democrats pass "reckless spending." But as chair of the party's campaign arm, it's his job to get them re-elected.

Keep reading... Show less
rick scott
x

Close
Copy link