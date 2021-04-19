The National Memo Logo

Top Republican Says Giuliani Instigated Georgia Voting Restrictions

Rudy Giuliani speaking at Republican National Committee headquarters, November 19, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan (R) said in an interview this week that personal lawyer to Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, created a significant amount of the momentum behind the new restrictive voting laws being passed in majority-Republican state legislatures. "This is really the fallout from the ten weeks of misinformation that flew in from former President Donald Trump," Duncan said. "I went back over the weekend to really look at where this really started to gain momentum in the legislature, and it was when Rudy Giuliani showed up in a couple of committee rooms and spent hours spreading misinfo...

Let's End Police Traffic Stops That Bring Needless Tragedy

Black Lives Matter protest outside the White House

Photo by Koshu Kunii on Unsplash

Driving has gotten much less dangerous over time, thanks to new safety features in cars, better highway design and a decline in drunk driving. But that's no solace to motorists who face dangers of a different kind — not when they are driving, but when they are stopped on the side of the road.

Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old African American, was fatally shot by a police officer in Minnesota after being pulled over for an expired license tag. In Virginia, Caron Nazario, a Black and Latino Army officer, was pepper-sprayed after being stopped for lacking a rear license plate — though a temporary plate was affixed to his rear window.

