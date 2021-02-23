The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Report: Giuliani Tried To Dodge Service In $1B Dominion Voting Lawsuit

Rudy Giuliani testifes on 2020 election at Michigan statehouse on Dec. 2, 2020

Mandi Wright/Detroit Free Press/TNS

NEW YORK — Rudy Giuliani spent a week dodging service of a $1.3 billion lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems after publicly declaring he was ready for the legal fight, a source told the Daily News. Dominion hired the process servers to hand Giuliani its 107-page lawsuit after the former mayor ignored requests to simply accept it via email, the source said. The voting machine company claims Giuliani destroyed its reputation by knowingly spreading lies that it helped steal the election for President Biden. On Tuesday, the company filed a separate defamation suit, also seeking $1.3 billion, a...

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
rudy giuliani

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Fauci: We Didn’t Have To Lose 500,000 Virus Victims

@alexvhenderson

Dr. Anthony Fauci at a White House Covid-19 briefing next to President Donald Trump.

"White House Press Briefing" by The White House is marked with CC PDM 1.0

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

The United States has passed yet another grim milestone in the coronavirus pandemic. According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 500,000 U.S. residents have died from COVID-19. ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos discussed that milestone with expert immunologist Dr. Anthony Fauci, who acknowledged that the death count was higher than it had to be.

Keep reading... Show less
covid deaths

Close
Copy link