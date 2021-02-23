Report: Giuliani Tried To Dodge Service In $1B Dominion Voting Lawsuit
February 23 | 2021
Mandi Wright/Detroit Free Press/TNS
NEW YORK — Rudy Giuliani spent a week dodging service of a $1.3 billion lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems after publicly declaring he was ready for the legal fight, a source told the Daily News. Dominion hired the process servers to hand Giuliani its 107-page lawsuit after the former mayor ignored requests to simply accept it via email, the source said. The voting machine company claims Giuliani destroyed its reputation by knowingly spreading lies that it helped steal the election for President Biden. On Tuesday, the company filed a separate defamation suit, also seeking $1.3 billion, a...
From Your Site Articles
- Trump Revives 'Stop The Steal' Lies In His Impeachment Response ... ›
- Dominion Sues Giuliani For Over $1.3 Billion To Punish His 'Big Lie ... ›
Related Articles Around the Web