Pragmatic Olaf Scholz Revives Social Democrats In Germany

Olaf Scholz, Federal Minister of Finance and candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) for Chancellor.

Photo by Wolfgang Kumm/dpa

Olaf Scholz, Germany's finance minister and deputy to outoing Chancellor Angela Merkel, has arguably the best chance to be the country's first leader of the post-Merkel era. Back at the start of his campaign for the chancellorship, winning an election seemed like a long shot: His Social Democratic Party (SPD) suffered the worst electoral result in its history in 2017 with 20.5 per cent of the vote, and its numbers had slid further as junior coalition partner to Merkel's conservatives. Yet during an SPD campaign that focussed on Scholz's personal popularity with the electorate, there was a rema...

german elections

Pelosi Delays Infrastructure Vote As Congress Begins Critical Week

@AFP
US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi wants her Democrats to push through trillions of dollars worth of investments in infrastructure and social service programs before a self-imposed deadline of September 30, 2021

Washington (AFP) - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi expressed confidence a massive infrastructure bill will pass this week but acknowledged it would not get a Monday vote as planned, with fellow Democrats warning critical work remains to meet the party's deadlines.

Democrats have been scrambling to hammer out a landmark plan to upgrade the nation's roads and bridges, but are also under immense pressure to finalize a $3.5 trillion public investment package and fund the government to avert a looming shutdown -- all by September 30.

infrastructure bill
