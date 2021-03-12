GOP Feud Flares As McConnell Trolls Trump’s Fundraising Flub
Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos
The only thing that's more triggering to Donald Trump than being mocked by his political enemies is being fleeced by them. That means Minority Leader Mitch McConnell scored a twofer in their latest tussle over whether Republican Party committees such as the Senate's campaign arm would be allowed to use Trump's likeness and name in fundraising solicitations.
McConnell apparently boasted in private to his GOP Senate colleagues that their fundraising efforts had amassed a bigger haul than Trump's had. The snub came after a closed-door presentation by Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), detailing the committee's work in preparation for the midterms, according to The New York Times.
But it's not like McConnell just threw a single barb at Trump. He printed out the tally on small cards and then distributed them to attendees so no one could possibly miss it—a little keepsake from the meeting, if you will. McConnell reportedly noted "several times" that the Senate Leadership Fund, the super PAC that typically doles out cash to help reelect GOP incumbents, had surpassed the fundraising totals of Trump's super PAC.
In terms of Senate GOP fundraising for the Georgia Senate races, the card read: "Total: $612+ million," adding, "In 3 cycles: nearly $1 billion."
Below that were the statistics for Trump's PAC, America First: "Trump: $148+ million." Ouch.
McConnell was basically laying fault for the dual losses in Georgia at Trump's feet.
Naturally, that sniping prompted an exchange of pleasantries with Trump spokesperson Jason Miller, who implied that McConnell's weak stimulus package was at fault for the twin failures.
"A better side-by-side comparison would be the $2,000 stimulus checks that the Democrat candidates promised in Georgia versus the $600 stimulus checks that the Republicans offered, which led to us losing both seats," Miller told the Times. "Just think, if we had done that one thing differently, Republicans would be in control of the Senate right now."
But they're not in control right now. Democrats are, and President Biden just helped shepherd the giant relief package through Congress that Trump had dreamed of but wasn't a good enough dealmaker to deliver.
Now Republicans are caught in the endless loop of a circular firing squad born of sheer desperation. A party with any ideas would have pivoted by now to start executing their strategy for 2022. Instead, they're railing about Dr. Seuss and Mr. Potato Head while Democrats just passed what is arguably the most transformational piece of legislation in a generation.
- GOP Civil War Breaks Out Again As Trump And Rove Brawl ... ›
- Trump Demands GOP Groups Stop Using His Name To Raise ... ›
- Trump lashes out at McConnell in deepening feud between top ... ›
- Trump-McConnell Feud Is Part Of Long-Running GOP Divide : NPR ›
- Trump-McConnell feud simmers as GOP watches in horror - CNN ... ›
- GOP Civil War: What's It All About? : NPR ›
- Donald Trump backers didn't oust Liz Cheney but GOP civil war ... ›
- To check the score on the GOP civil war, look to this new Senate ... ›
- The GOP civil war is just beginning. It's going to get worse - Los ... ›
- A radical idea to solve the GOP civil war - CNNPolitics ›