Saturday, January 18, 2020

GOP Dark Money Ads Feature Same Fake ‘Constituent’ In 11 Districts

Josh Israel January 18, 2020
American Action Network

A new ad being run by the pro-GOP dark-money American Action Network features a woman named “Stacy,” billed as mom, wife, and teacher who is disappointed that her congresswoman, Rep. Xochitl Torres Small (D-NM), voted to impeach Donald Trump. Virtually identical ads being run in at least 10 other congressional districts feature the exact same woman presented as a constituent of other House Democrats.

In each of the spots, “Stacy” implies that she is a disappointed citizen from that lawmaker’s House district. “Around here, we focus on what matters,” she says, adding, “I just wish that [lawmaker’s name] would let us decide the elections and get to work on the issues that matter.”

The spots are part of the group’s $2.5 million ad campaign aimed at punishing Democratic lawmakers who represent districts that voted for Trump in 2016 and voted to impeach him last month.

The ads target Reps. Torres Small, Anthony Brindisi (D-NY), Matt Cartwright (D-PA), Abby Finkenauer (D-IA), Jared Golden (D-ME), Andy Kim (D-NJ), Susie Lee (D-NV), Elaine Luria (D-VA), Ben McAdams (D-UT), Max Rose (D-NY), and Abigail Spanberger (D-VA). Each is alleged to have promised “to be different” and urged to “get to work on the issues that matter.”

An American Action Network spokesperson did not immediately respond to an inquiry asking in which district, if any, “Stacy” resides. The organization claims it will have spent $11 million “blanketing the airwaves in 30 districts with broadcast and cable television as well as digital and online media” as part of its anti-impeachment efforts.

The tax-exempt group was founded in 2010 by former Sen. Norm Coleman (R-MN) and the late Fred Malek, former President Richard Nixon’s so-called “Jew counter.” It works to “promote center-right policies based on the principles of freedom, limited government, American exceptionalism, and strong national security,” mostly by running ads attacking Democratic candidates and praising Republicans.

Ironically, Republicans have pushed nationally for strict voter photo identification laws, falsely claiming widespread voter fraud must be stopped as people are voting in multiple states.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.

Photo credit: Wikipedia

