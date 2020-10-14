Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Gov. Northam, Militia Target, Hits Trump’s ‘Deadly’ Rhetoric

Gov. Ralph Northam

Photo by VCU CNS/ CC BY-NC 2.0

Virginia Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam's office blamed Donald Trump for inciting violence from his supporters, saying Trump's rhetoric is dangerous.

A spokesperson for Northam made the comment after the FBI announced on Tuesday that right-wing extremists who were allegedly plotting to overthrow and kidnap Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer also talked about carrying out a similar plot against Northam.

"Here's the reality: President Trump called upon his supporters to 'LIBERATE VIRGINIA' in April — just like Michigan. In fact, the President regularly encourages violence against those who disagree with him," Northam spokesperson Alena Yarmosky said in a statement. "The rhetoric coming out of this White House has serious and potentially deadly consequences. It must stop."

Like Northam's office, Whitmer also blamed Trump's rhetoric for the potential danger she faced from the alleged kidnapping plot against her.

"Hate groups heard the president's words not as a rebuke but as a rallying cry, as a call to action," Whitmer said in a news conference after the FBI announced the arrests.

"When our leader speaks, their words matter," Whitmer added. "They carry weight. When our leaders meet with, encourage, or fraternize with domestic terrorists, they legitimize their actions, and they are complicit. When they stoke and contribute to hate speech, they are complicit."

Yet Trump didn't stop attacking Whitmer, even after the plot was discovered.

Rather, Trump again criticized Whitmer's attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus — which the right-wing would-be kidnappers were angry over — and said she should be more grateful to him.

Whitmer slammed Trump for that response.

"A decent human being would pick up the phone and say, 'Are you ok? How's your family doing?'" Whitmer said on ABC's "Good Morning America."

"That's what Joe Biden did. And I think it tells you everything you need to know about the character of the two people that are vying to lead our country for the next four years," she added.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.

Accused Michigan Terrorists Also Discussed ’Taking Out’ Virginia Governor

@Scout_Finch
Photo from @r_shugart/ Twitter

Reprinted with permission from DailyKos

Federal courts reporter Robert Snell of The Detroit News has been reporting on Tuesday's hearing to determine whether three accused Michigan terrorists—Kaleb Franks, Brandon Caserta, and Daniel Harris—should be released on bond pending trial. FBI Special Agent Richard Trask outlined new details about the terrorist conspiracy, including the fact the group discussed "taking out" another governor in addition to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam.

Where would they get the idea to target both Whitmer and Northam? Where indeed.



Make no mistake about it, there's a straight line between Donald Trump's dangerous rhetoric and the violence these men were planning. In fact, as Trask outlined in court today, these men went far beyond brash talk. They mapped out Whitmer's home, did surveillance on her vacation home as recently as September, trained with weapons deep in the woods of Michigan, traveled to Wisconsin for weapons training, used encrypted apps to conceal their communications, discussed using a boat as the getaway vehicle for the Whitmer kidnapping, and even talked about abandoning the governor in the middle of Lake Michigan.

The name of their group chat was "Fuck Around and Find Out." They assigned code names for each member.


Two of the 13 accused men, Harris and Morrison, are former United States Marines.

Given the number of conspirators, the vast amount of evidence the FBI compiled, the growing threat of far-right extremism, the encouragement of the current occupant of the White House, and the disturbingly close connections to law enforcement like Sheriff Dar Leaf of Barry County, Michigan, and elected officials, it is likely these charges are just the beginning of this conspiracy, not the end.

