The House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol concluded its fifth public hearing on Thursday and revealed that multiple Republican members of Congress – Reps. Mo Brooks (R-AL), Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Louie Gohmert (R-TX), Scott Perry (R-PA), and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) – sought pardons in January of 2021 from then-President Donald Trump after they voted against certifying President Joe Biden's 2020 victory in the Electoral College.
Not long after the bipartisan panel recessed, Gaetz, a fiercely loyal Trump ally and proponent of the Big Lie, took to Twitter to disparage his colleagues and their historic inquiry.
"The January 6 Committee is an unconstitutional political sideshow," he wrote. "It is rapidly losing the interest of the American people and now resorts to siccing federal law enforcement on political opponents
Gaetz was met with immediate scorn and mockery.
I beg your pardon?
Pardon me? Traitor says what?
Trumpers tried to steal the country
What else is there to say?
Oh yeah. They’re still trying to
You asked for a pardon, and now the DOJ will impolitely ask you to head to your cell, Matt.
So matt gaetz requested a pardon as early as December for anything and everything, "basically from the beginning of time." https://t.co/PQOJvztlDL
Greene, another stalwart defender of Trump, also reacted defensively, accusing the Committee of "spreading gossip and lies" and conducting a "witch hunt."
Saying “I heard” means you don’t know.
Spreading gossip and lies is exactly what the January 6th Witch Hunt Committee is all about. pic.twitter.com/Z30AJd4tSX
But her post only raised more eyebrows. She too faced severe backlash.
Pardon? pic.twitter.com/HfuMVdCw7m
So, just to be clear, you're not denying that you asked for a pardon. Is that correct?
Then testify and prove your innocence. If Hillary Clinton did it, so can you
Clear it up for us. Did you ask for a pardon or not?
Mr Philbin will confirm what happened. Best come clean now, margaroni.
No 'Witch Hunts' here. You tried to overthrow our Democracy and then wanted a PARDON?
Meaning you knew. You don't deserve to be in our HOUSE. And if you really did ask for a PARDON you should be indicted for attempting to overthrow our elected government.https://t.co/xbFTjVKpLc
One notable expert remarked on Thursday evening that the soliciting of pardons in exchange for a specific act is a federal felony.
"Congressmen helping Trump on & before 1/6 & then demanding pardons. Makes me think of 18 USC 201: A public official who corruptly seeks anything of value in return for an official act or colluding in fraud shall be imprisoned for up to 15 years & disqualified from office," tweeted Norman Eisen, a CNN legal analyst Former Ambassador to the Czech Republic.
Makes me think of 18 USC 201:
A public official who corruptly seeks anything of value in return for an official act or colluding in fraud shall be imprisoned for up to 15 years & disqualified from office
Brooks, meanwhile, has agreed to testify before the Select Committee as long as it is public.
"My basic requirement is it be in public so the public can see it," he said on Wednesday, "so they don't get bits and pieces dribbled out."
Reprinted with permission from Alternet.