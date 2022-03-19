The National Memo Logo

#EndorseThis: Sung In Ukrainian, Leonard Cohen's 'Hallelujah' Sends A New Message

Everyone knows the late Leonard Cohen's classic modern hymn, but you may never have heard it in Ukrainian before -- or perhaps you have, since the song has been revived again as an inspiration to that nation's beleaguered people. A primary school class in Cornwall recently recorded another version with new lyrics dedicated to Ukraine, which you can view here.

Evidently this video was recorded several years ago when Vladimir Putin annexed Crimea, the first military action of his aggressive war against Ukraine.

Fox News And Vladimir Putin Recycling Propaganda In Feedback Loop

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Russian state TV

Throughout former President Donald Trump’s term in office, Media Matters carefully documented a phenomenon we defined as the “Trump-Fox feedback loop,” in which the right-wing propaganda network’s programming inspired over 1,000 tweets from its most important viewer, steering his obsessions and political talking points. That phenomenon came to an end when Trump lost his Twitter account after waging a literal assault on American democracy — which Fox also prodded him to do — but it has now been replaced by a new version, in which Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s talking points excusing his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine have come to resemble Fox’s own coverage of the assault.

In a real-life illustration of the Putin-Fox feedback loop, a recently reported memo from the Russian government directed the country’s media outlets to promote as many clips of Fox News star Tucker Carlson as possible, as the regime’s propaganda and Carlson’s own rhetoric have dovetailed almost perfectly.

Behind Josh Hawley's Disgusting QAnon Slur Against Judge Jackson

Ketanji Brown Jackson
Image via Wikimedia

Of all the Senate Republicans who regularly engage in gutter politics, none is more likely to scrape bottom than Josh Hawley. The junior senator from Missouri was best known, at least until now, for his pseudo-macho fist-pumping display outside the besieged Capitol on January 6, 2021 — and his seditious attempt to deny Electoral College certification to President Joe Biden on that same day.

But Hawley has found a new way to drag our politics into the partisan sewer with a false, grotesque, and inflammatory attack on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, just days before her Supreme Court confirmation hearings begin. Seizing upon a handful of cases and a comment she made in law school, he has smeared her as "soft on child pornographers."

