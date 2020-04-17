Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Hannity Complains Americans ‘Have Had It’ With Stay-Home Orders

Media Matters

Reprinted with permission from MediaMatters

SEAN HANNITY (HOST): Well I'm looking at -- you're right, Kentucky they had protesters. I mean the dopey governor there wanted to take down people's license plates if they showed up to drive-up services for Easter Sunday. What a dope. Ralph Northam is announcing in Virginia -- mister 'well first we'll deliver the baby, and then we'll make sure the baby is comfortable, and then we'll let the mother decide if the baby lives or dies' -- that idiot, anyway. And then Michigan you had the protesters at the state capitol a ton of people there. Now more's happening. You had House and Senate voting to overturn the governor's lockdown order there.

And I'm telling you, people have had it. I think this is now -- the American people have hit their maximum, you know, stay at home orders. And I think they're saying, well alright, we'll wear masks, we'll use Purell, we'll wear gloves, but leave us alone.
Sean Hannity
Why Pandemic Will Narrow Trump's Path To Re-Election

Matt Johnson

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

The deep and bitter political divisions in the United States existed long before the coronavirus pandemic — gone are the days when President Ronald Reagan had a cordial, friendly relationship with Democratic House Speaker Tip O'Neill and President Richard Nixon and Sen. Ted Kennedy joined forces on ideas for universal health care. But in an article for The Atlantic, Senior Editor Ronald Brownstein explains why the pandemic could be making the Republican/Democratic divide even worse.

"The coronavirus pandemic appears destined to widen the political divide between the nation's big cities and the smaller places beyond them," Brownstein explains. "And that could narrow Donald Trump's possible pathways to reelection."

Donald Trump