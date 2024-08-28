Harris Campaign Suggests Mic Muting Dispute Isn't Settled
When Donald Trump agreed to a ABC News debate against Kamala Harris Tuesday, the former president appeared to suggest that the fight over whether the pair's microphones will be muted or not had been squashed.
However, Business Insider's Bryan Metzger reported via X: "Harris campaign indicates debate over mics at Sept 10 debate remains ongoing as Trump says the same rules as CNN debate have been agreed to."
Metzger also shared a screenshot of a statement from a Harris spokesperson, which reads: "Both candidates have publicly made clear their willingness to debate with unmuted mics for the duration of the debate to fully allow for substantive exchanges between the candidates - but it appearsDonald Trump is letting his handlers overrule him. Sad!"
In the Truth Social post Trump wrote, agreeing to the September 10 debate, he said that "the rules will be the same as the last CNN debate, which seemed to work out well for everyone."
That debate against then-Democratic nominee, President Joe Biden, involved muted microphones.
CNN reports that "the Harris campaign maintains that discussions are ongoing with ABC over whether microphones will remain on during September’s presidential debate, according to a source familiar with the matter."
Reprinted with permission from Alternet.