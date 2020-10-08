#EndorseThis: 'Rise Up' To Honor America's Health Care Heroes
Let's forget for a moment that self-aggrandizing blowhard in the White House -- you know, the Covid-19 patient who thinks he's a hero because he got the world's best medical care (and got lucky, at least so far, unlike the hundreds he apparently infected).
Instead let's talk about -- and hear from -- a few of the real heroes in our world: the health care workers who were ready to give what Lincoln called "the last full measure of devotion" -- risking and sometimes laying down their lives for all of us. At the United Hospital Fund gala in New York City this week, a group of these shining stars performed Andra Day's beautiful Rise Up, whose lyrics so aptly express the courage and determination of them and their sisters and brothers everywhere.
And I'll rise up
I'll rise like the day
I'll rise up
I'll rise unafraid
I'll rise up
And I'll do it a thousand times again
And I'll rise up
High like the waves
I'll rise up
In spite of the ache
I'll rise up
And I'll do it a thousand times again
Click below -- and share.
(And if you have a few dollars to spare after you dab away the tears, please make a donation to the United Hospital Fund.)
