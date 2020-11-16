Hillary Clinton Warned In 2016 About What Trump Is Doing Now
Reprinted with permission from DailyKos
Hillary Clinton called it four years ago when she pointed out then-Republican nominee Donald Trump's propensity to cry system rigging when he happened to face an undesired result. "You know, every time Donald thinks things are not going in his direction, he claims whatever it is is rigged against him," she said during the final presidential debate of 2016. "He lost the Iowa caucus. He lost the Wisconsin primary. He said the Republican primary was rigged against him. Then Trump University gets sued for fraud and racketeering; he claims the court system and the federal judge is rigged against him. There was even a time when he didn't get an Emmy for his TV program three years in a row and he started tweeting that the Emmys were rigged against him. This, this is a mindset. This is how Donald thinks, and it's funny. But it's also really troubling."
Most of us are seeing the "really troubling" part now amid Trump's effort and Republican leaders' collective blind eye to discrediting Trump's election loss to President-elect Joe Biden. Former national security advisor John Bolton said Sunday on ABC's "This Week," Trump isn't exactly acting out of character, so it's time for other Republicans to start setting a better example. "It's critical for other Republican leaders to stand up and explain what actually happened: Donald Trump lost what, by any evidence we have so far, was a free and fair election," Bolton said.
I remember with great detail when the former secretary of state had to concede the 2016 election to a reality TV star. I can't imagine the humility that took, but she did it. Trump at least gets to concede to a former vice president, but he's making no such concession by his account. He's instead taken to his usual name-calling and alleging that the election was "rigged" against him.
Rudy will be interviewed by @MariaBartiromo at 10:00 A.M. NOW! https://t.co/ExPIgqtIAV— Donald J. Trump (@Donald J. Trump)1605452395.0
"John Bolton was one of the dumbest people in government that I've had the 'pleasure' to work with," the president tweeted Sunday. "A sullen, dull and quiet guy, he added nothing to National Security except, 'Gee, let's go to war.' Also, illegally released much Classified Information. A real dope!"
NEW: Former National Security Adviser John Bolton urges GOP leadership to "explain to our voters... that in fact Tr… https://t.co/t5bs0tT7jY— ABC News (@ABC News)1605449542.0
Bolton's not wrong, a bit hypocritical considering he wasn't exactly willing to take a step outside of party lines to divulge details that could've been useful during Trump's impeachment hearings. Then, he was perfectly content solely dangling knowledge of the president's alleged quid pro quo to promote sales of his book, but now he's calling on the same Republicans he mimicked in cowardice to risk themselves to acknowledge the truth. Something in me says it just doesn't work that way, but I'll admit it would be nice. "We need Republicans to tell the truth too," Bolton said. "It's not that hard." Apparently, it is.
- Why The Media Want Hillary Clinton To Shut Up - National Memo ›
- Below Par: Donald Trump's Ardent Courtship Of Bill And Hillary Clinton ›