House Approves Build Back Better, Sending Landmark Bill To Senate

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Early Friday the House approved President Joe Biden's sweeping $1.9 trillion spending bill, known as the Build Back Better Act, following an hours-long rant by Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy that stalled action on Thursday night.

Biden's landmark legislation now requires approval in the Senate, where Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin has expressed concerns over a variety of programs in the bill as well as its supposed impact on inflation and deficits.

Two weeks ago the House passed the bipartisan infrastructure bill -- already passed in the Senate -- and Biden signed it into law, marking a win for his domestic agenda.

House members will now return to their districts for Thanskgiving recess.

McCarthy Delays Vote On Build Back Better With Weird, Hours-Long Rant

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy

Washington (AFP) - The leader of the minority Republicans in the US House frustrated Democratic efforts to pass President Joe Biden's historic package of social welfare reforms Friday with an hours-long, disjointed tirade that drew mockery and angry boos from the opposite benches.

Kevin McCarthy was supposed to talk for one minute ahead of a Thursday evening vote in the lower chamber of Congress to advance the $1.8 trillion Build Back Better Act as he took the floor just after 8.30 pm (0130 GMT).

