House Democrats Seek To Censure Greene Over 'Biden Is Hitler' Remarks

Marjorie Taylor Greene

House Democrats introduced a bill Thursday to censure QAnon conspiracy theorist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) for comparing President Joe Biden to genocidal Nazi leader Adolph Hitler amid his condemnation of MAGA Republicans.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, an indefatigable MAGA Republican and defender of former President Trump, once again stoked public outrage by labeling Biden — who at the time was condemning some Republicans’ subscription to Trump’s divisive rhetoric over unity and democracy — as “Hitler.”

“It’s unreal. Joe Biden is Hitler. #NaziJoe has to go,” Greene tweeted.

Then, on September 1, the Georgia Republican tweeted a doctored video of Biden with a Hitler mustache standing in front of swastikas, giving a speech dubbed with the audio of a ranting Hitler.

“What we all saw tonight from Biden,” Greene wrote on her conspiracy-laden Twitter account. “I guess when President Butterbeans is frail, weak, and dementia ridden, the Hitler imagery was their attempt to make him look 'tough' while he declares war on half of America as enemies of the state.”

“Or it’s real…” she added, peddling the sort of controversial — and many times, anti-Semitic — commentary that expedited her rise to stardom in the right-wing sphere.

According to the Washington Post, the first to report on the looming censure, Rep. Brad Schneider (D-IL) authored the censure resolution, joined by Reps. Nikema Williams (D-GA), Brenda L. Lawrence (D-MI), Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL), and Kathy E. Manning (D-NC). Greene has a long history of gutter anti-Semitic commentary, exemplified by her tweet promoting a supposed Rothschild family conspiracy to start wildfires with "space lasers."

“Civic leaders have a duty to condemn hate and bigotry rather than amplify and spread dangerous, divisive rhetoric for political purposes. We must show that the US Congress doesn’t condone anti-Semitism in our halls of government,” Schneider tweeted in response to the Post’s reporting.

Schneider had drafted a censure resolution for Greene in the past for likening efforts to get Americans masked and vaccinated against the coronavirus, which even Trump supported, to the Nazi’s subjugation of Jews.

However, the congressman dropped the resolution after Greene visited the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum and issued an apology for her “offensive comments” last June.

“There are words that I have said, remarks that I’ve made that I know are offensive, and for that, I’d like to apologize,” Greene said at the time.

Since then, the hard-right firebrand has relentlessly trumpeted conspiracies and falsehoods to provoke her Democratic colleagues and pledge fealty to a scandal-riddled Trump.

In a statement to the Washington Post, Schneider slammed Greene, saying her rhetoric “demonstrate that clearly, she has not learned, or worse perhaps, she doesn’t care.”

“Rep. Greene demonstrated that her apology in June 2021 was insincere and that she remains devoted to sullying the reputation of the House of Representatives,” Schneider added.

Greene was stripped of her committee assignments last February for her history of preaching and supporting extremist views, one of which was a call for violence against Democratic officials. Eleven Republicans joined Democrats to vote for the removal of Greene’s assignments.

Barely two months after that, Greene was at it again, shockingly likening a store’s face mask policy to the Nazi practice of forcing Jews to wear yellow star badges as a means of identification.

“Vaccinated employees get a vaccination logo just like the Nazi’s [sic] forced Jewish people to wear a gold star,” Greene tweeted last May, incurring the wrath of her right-wing peers.

“Marjorie is wrong, and her intentional decision to compare the horrors of the Holocaust with wearing masks is appalling,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy slammed Greene at the time.

This time, however, McCarthy has stayed silent, ignoring requests for comment on Greene’s “Joe Biden is Hitler” comment. The Post noted that Greene’s office did not respond to requests for comment.

