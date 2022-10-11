The National Memo Logo

House Republicans Promote Kanye West After His Anti-Semitic Outbursts

Kanye West

Youtube Screenshot

On Thursday, the official Twitter account for Republican members of the House Judiciary Committee, published a tweet that seemed to oppose criticism of rapper Kanye West. The Twitter account has since been criticized for not deleting the tweet after West made several anti-Semitic comments.

The House Judiciary GOP’s tweet seemed to refer to the rapper, the transphobic billionaire CEO of Tesla Motors, and the former president; three men who have been publicly criticized and penalized on social media for their inflammatory public statements.


However, after the tweet was published, West made numerous comments that have since been criticized as anti-Semitic.

In an interview last week with Fox News host Tucker Carlson, West accused Jared Kushner, Trump’s Jewish son-in-law, of orchestrating a Middle East peace deal “to make money.”

Then, via Instagram, the rapper shared a text exchange he had with fellow musician Sean “Puffy” Combs in which West wrote, “Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that old me to call me that no one can threaten or influence me. I told you this was war.”

The text seemed to imply that Jewish people are controlling Combs. Shortly after making the post, West’s Instagram account was restricted, though Meta (the company that owns Facebook and Instagram) didn’t explain why.

On Sunday, after a two-year hiatus from Twitter, West wrote in a now-deleted tweet, “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” West wrote in a Saturday night tweet. “The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

Twitter temporarily suspended West’s account after he published the tweet.

In a video criticizing West, the Anti-Defamation League wrote, “The greed theme has led to a long list of Jewish stereotypes, such as being money-oriented or controlling the world’s finances. The control theme seeks to falsely portray Jews as secret puppet masters ruling over others.”

The View’s Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former Trump White House communications director; conservative commentators Meghan McCain and Bill Kristol, all wrote messages asking the House Judiciary GOP Committee to delete the tweet.

In response to the House Judiciary GOP’s tweet, journalist Judd Legum wrote on Twitter, “Kanye has spent the last several days promoting antisemitism and racism, and the House Judiciary Republicans could delete this tweet at any time. It’s not an accident that it’s still up.”


Reprinted with permission from Alternet.

